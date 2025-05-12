  • Monday, 12th May, 2025

PenCom Directs PFAs, PFCs to Suspend Heirs Life, Great Nigeria’s Fresh Annuity Processing

Nigeria | 26 minutes ago

James Emejo

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), has directed all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) not to process new Retiree Life Annuities (RLAs) from Heirs Life Insurance Limited and Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, until further notice from the commission.

PenCom conveyed the development in a letter dated May 7, 2025, and signed by its Head, Benefits and Insurance Department, Obiora Ibeziako.

The directive followed the

immediate suspension of both insurance companies by National Insurance Commission informing the Commission (NAICOM), which barred them from underwriting new (RLAs).

RLA refers to a financial product offered by life insurance companies that converts a lump sum from a retiree’s Retirement Savings Account (RSA) into a regular income stream, typically monthly or quarterly, for the rest of the retiree’s life.

The product allows retirees to ensure steady income stream after retirement, similar to a pension. 

Reports alleged that the companies had been subject to scrutiny and complaints regarding claim settlements.

NAICOM has a zero-tolerance stance on non-payment of claims and has taken action against some other companies for failing to meet their obligations in recent times.

The letter read, “The National Pension Commission (the Commission) is in receipt of letters referenced NAICOM/TD/ASU/RIC094/VOL2/043 and NAICOM/TD/ASU/RIC094/VOL2/089, dated 5 May 2025 from the National Insurance Commission informing the Commission of the immediate suspension of Heirs Life Insurance Limited and Great Nigeria Insurance PLC from underwriting new Retiree Life Annuities (RLAs).

“Accordingly, all Pension Fund Administrators and Pension Fund Custodians are hereby directed not to process new Retiree Life Annuities from the aforementioned RLA providers until further notice from the Commission.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.