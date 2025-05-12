  • Monday, 12th May, 2025

Ogun Promises Smooth Transportation of Teams to Venues

GATEWAY GAMES 2024

To avoid delays in events, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has assured all contingents to the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) of smooth transportation to event venues across the state.

With more than five venues hosting various events during the NSF, the Governor emphasized that shuttle buses would be provided from the games village at Babcock University to the different centers across the state to ensure the timely commencement of events.

“We understand the importance of ensuring prompt starts for all events. To avoid delays, we will provide sufficient shuttle buses to transport teams to their respective venues across the state. All 10,000 athletes will be well catered for during the games, and these shuttle buses must operate on schedule,” he said.

Governor Abiodun also assured contingents, spectators, and residents of maximum security, guaranteeing that adequate measures have been put in place to secure lives and property during the games, tagged “Gateway Games 2024.” He specifically praised the support from the private sector, which has significantly contributed to the state’s preparations for the games.

“I must acknowledge the private sector’s support, which has come in various forms, ranging from gold to silver sponsorships. This support is ongoing because the government cannot do it alone. I also want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Federal Government’s support in staging a befitting sports festival,” he said.

