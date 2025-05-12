Obi: How Nigeria Can Become Africa’s Beacon of Hope

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said Nigeria can become Africa’s beacon of hope with competent, committed, and compassionate leadership.

He said this while addressing African youths at the Africa Together Conference, which had the theme “The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents,” yesterday, at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

On Sunday, the former Anambra State governor shared his thoughts and experiences on his X handle.

According to the former Anambra State governor, “Yesterday, at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, I was honoured with an invitation to address African youths in the African Together Conference tagged ‘The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents.”

“I was delighted to interact with these youths drawn from different African countries and passionate about making a positive difference in society. I was inspired by the energy and determination of these young leaders, and I remain committed to empowering them to shape Africa’s future.

“Our discussion centred on the pathway to dismantling corruption and building a better future for our continent.

“I reiterated how investing in the critical areas of human and national development, education, health, and pulling people out of poverty can drive immeasurable growth and development in any nation and continent.

“Drawing examples from our comparable nations: China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the continent of Asia, I showed how committed leadership can turn around any country and continent by prioritising investments in these areas.

“I shared insights from my political journey, highlighting the challenges and opportunities that come with serving the public. I maintained that Nigeria, and indeed Africa, can work for all if we dismantle corruption and rascality in governance and prioritise investment in the critical areas of development.

“With competent, committed, and compassionate leadership, Nigeria can become a beacon of hope, and Africa will rise to become a global economic powerhouse.

“I thank the African Society, University of Cambridge, for hosting this important event, and I also appreciate the young leaders who participated with such enthusiasm and dedication.

“As we strive to build the New Nigeria, we all must get involved in this important process of nation-building by ensuring that only competent, capable, committed leaders with character and integrity are elected into public offices.”