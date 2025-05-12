Lagos Legends Club Plans IGP Egbetokun Four-sport Competition for Schools

Lagos Legends Club, a collection of former sports men resident in Lagos State, is set to launch an annual Inspector General of Police (IGP) Four-sport Championships for schools across the state.

According to the ex internationals, this initiative aims to promote teamwork, mentorship, and positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Speaking when the leadership of the ex internationals paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun Ph.D, in Abuja recently, Engr. Waidi Akanni, a former Super Eagles player and also former Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, stressed that this sports competition aims to make meaningful impact on the lives of young Nigerians.

While commending the IGP for the warm reception and cordial atmosphere accorded the ex internationals at the Force Headquarters in Abuja during the visit, said only a former sportsman like the IGP could have done that.

“We are delighted to learn that IGP Egbetokun shared a similar passion for sports like most of us in the Legends club, having played football during his school days at Ahmadiya College in Agege.

“This common ground sparked a lively conversation about leveraging sports, particularly football, to engage and develop Nigerian youth,” observed Akanni.

The former Lagos FA Chairman further paid glowing tribute to the IGP Egbetokun’s enthusiasm and vision for harnessing sports as a tool for development. “This is truly inspiring. I’m confident that this ideas to use this four-sport competition to inspire and mentor youths will be followed through.”

Akanni further expressed gratitude to IGP Egbetokun for his innovative approach to policing and his dedication to improving the lives of Nigerian youth. “his impressive track record over the past 18 months has set a high standard for his tenure. I therefore encouraged him to continue his excellent work.”

He promised that modalities for the four-sport competition will be unveiled shortly when a detailed format will be made known to the public.