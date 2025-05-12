FG Pledges Support for Beauty Industry, BTI Graduates Fresh Talents

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government at the weekend reaffirmed its commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the cosmetics and personal care industry.

Speaking in Abuja when the Beauty Therapy Institute (BTI) held its graduation ceremony for 23 students under the “Masters of Beauty” initiative, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the government was open to partnerships that promote economic empowerment, especially in the beauty sector.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Strategic Partnerships, Chinny Okoye, the minister applauded the graduates, highlighting that the sector has grown tremendously in recent years.

“As someone who started her own journey years ago in the beauty industry, I feel personally connected to the work being celebrated today. This sector has evolved tremendously, and I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come driven by the brilliance and resilience of Nigerian women and men who continue to shape and redefine beauty and entrepreneurship.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs remains committed to supporting innovation, economic empowerment, and sustainable livelihoods and that includes empowering entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.

“We are open to partnerships and collaboration that help expand opportunities, scale ideas, and spotlight Nigerian excellence on a global stage,” she stated.

In her remarks, the convener of the event and founder of Uno Health Group, Dr. Hilda Titiloye, emphasised the economic and cultural importance of beauty in Nigeria, calling for unity among stakeholders to harness the industry’s full potential.

“Many people don’t see the economic importance of the industry. One of the issues that we have is everyone is just working in silos, doing their own thing and in their own corner. We believe that when people come together, that we can make a greater impact.

“Be it at the level of seeking financial support, at the level of influencing policy, at the level of influencing legislation, we will definitely have a stronger voice that makes a stronger noise that is difficult to ignore if we come together and work as a community,” she stated.

She also narrated what makes BTI different from other beauty ventures, while also reeling out the tremendous economic value of the sector.

“Other countries have tapped into the beauty industry. Its value is in the trillions of dollars in other climes of the world. We don’t have a lot of documentation regarding the work that we do or our type of beauty practices.

“We need to also consciously gather data that will help us make good decisions within the industry. Making informed decisions regarding where financing should go, who should be helped, and who should be positioned in what way. Regarding an economy, you can have a whole community built around a beauty service,” she argued.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Uno Health Group and Lead Trainer at BTI, Adanma Okoro-Ekedebe, said the institute, which has trained over 200 students to date, had been hailed as a pioneer in structured, science-based beauty education.

“What makes BTI training different is the fact that we focus on the ethics of the industry. So we ensure that the students know what to do and what not to do, starting with the ethics, the beauty ethics,” Okoro-Ekedebe said.

“And then the training that we offer them, the cosmetic training, the facial training, we ensure that they understand skin anatomy. Because how would you be treating a person without knowing what you’re treating? So we ensure that they understand the anatomy of the skin. They understand the products that they’re working on,” she added.

A Dermatologist and hair restoration surgeon Dr. Gboyega Olarinoye, challenged eurocentric beauty ideals, advocating instead for the celebration of African skin and hair.