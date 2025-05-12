FG: Abuja-Keffi Road for Completion in June 2026

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government at the weekend reaffirmed its commitment to the timely completion of the 43.65 kilometres Abuja-Keffi section of the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi dual carriageway.

Speaking after an inspection conducted on the project site, Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Olufunsho Adebiyi and other officials, said the project will be completed by June next year.

The minister confirmed that the project constitutes section I of the contract, which spans 43.65 kilometres on one side and 87.3 kilometres in total for both carriageways.

According to him, the road corridor is a critical segment of the larger Abuja–Lafia-Makurdi-Enugu–Port Harcourt route designed to enhance mobility, reduce travel time, and stimulate economic activities across Abuja, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Abia, Imo and Rivers States.

Commenting after the inspection, Goronyo expressed satisfaction with the current pace of work, having achieved 42 per cent completion. He stated that he was optimistic that by the June 2026 dateline, the project would be completed.

He assured Nigerians of the federal government’s commitment to delivering life-transforming infrastructure that will enhance economic growth, improve regional connectivity, and enhance the quality of life.

“This is commendable progress. Our goal is to ensure that the full stretch from Abuja to Port Harcourt is completed by June 2026. We appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising this critical and life-changing infrastructure that would significantly enhance the national economy and facilitate the movement of goods and services,” the minister stated.

He also assured that funding will not hinder the project’s execution. “This is a priority project under a special funding arrangement. Once certified payment claims are submitted, the Ministry is ready to process and disburse funds without delay,” he further noted.

Earlier, the Federal Controller of Works for the FCT, Yakubu Usman, provided a technical update on the project. He said it features a two-way six-lane structure with outer shoulders but lacks inner shoulders, which the reconstruction aims to improve for better traffic flow and safety.

According to him, the site clearing, and scarification have been completed, while the stone base and binder coarse are at 80 per cent completion. “We are also advancing work on the median drains and rigid shoulders,” he said.

Acknowledging challenges posed by high traffic and densely populated areas along the corridor, the controller disclosed that the ministry was partnering with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other law enforcement agencies to ensure a free flow of traffic while carrying out their job.

He also informed the audience that the contractor had resorted to working only at night in critical areas to minimise disturbances to public activities during the daytime.

The Project Manager, China Harbour Engineering Company (Nig.) Ltd. (CHEC), Mr. Ronald Liao, expressed confidence that with the support from the ministry and relevant stakeholders, the company will deliver the project in a record time, according to the project’s design.