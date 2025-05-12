  • Monday, 12th May, 2025

Dasuki Empowers 400 Women in Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Gives N10m Grant

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a bid to empower women and boost economic growth in his constituency, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, has disbursed N10 million grants to 400 women.

The initiative, launched on behalf of the lawmaker by his wife, Hajiya Jamila Wada-Dasuki, aims to provide financial support to women engaged in small-scale enterprises, enabling them to expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

The beneficiaries, selected from every ward in the constituency, are involved in various trades and businesses, including tailoring, goat herding, spice production, and agriculture.

Hajiya Wada-Dasuki emphasized the importance of empowering women, stating that they are essential partners in development and that their economic liberation has a positive impact on their families and communities.

She urged the beneficiaries to utilize the grants wisely, ensuring that the initiative yields positive results and has a lasting impact on the communities.

She assured that future disbursements would reach more remote areas, including districts such as Romon Sarki and Sanyinna.

“We are starting from our familiar ground, but we will expand. Representatives from every ward are here today,” she noted.

“We hope to return and be proud of what we see. From here, we can only go higher, not lower,” she added.

Each beneficiary was given a sum of N25,000 to start a business to be self reliant.

