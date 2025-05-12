  • Monday, 12th May, 2025

Barcelona Win El Clasico to Move Closer to Title

Sport | 4 hours ago

Barcelona closed in on the La Liga title as they fought back from two goals down to beat Real Madrid 4-3 – for whom Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick – in a thrilling Clasico.

Real Madrid raced into a 2-0 lead with Mbappe scoring twice inside 14 minutes, but Barca hit four by half-time – one each for Eric Garcia and Lamine Yamal, and two for Raphinha.

Mbappe scored again with 20 minutes left, to take his club total in all competitions to 39 – the most ever by a Real Madrid player in their debut season – and Barca’s Fermin Lopez had a goal ruled out for handball in a gripping finish.

Victory put Barca seven points clear of their arch-rivals with three games left to play.

Hansi Flick named an unchanged Barcelona side following their draining Champions League semi-final defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday, and in the early stages they looked lethargic.

