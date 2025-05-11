Valentine Ozigbo’s Volte-face

Nigerian politicians are indeed a rare breed. They practise the game differently from others around the world. In fact, they are known for their waggish political ideology, with self-interest and ambition prioritised over service.

The story of Valentine Ozigbo, who lost the governorship aspiration on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State for the upcoming November guber election will not only make an interesting read but also a box office success.

Why would it be that interesting, you may want to ask? His is a story of a man whose desperation for power and political relevance has turned him into a laughing stock while tongues continue to wag about the former banker’s political ideology.

The former staff of the United Bank for Africa, UBA, launched his name into the mind of the Anambra people when he contested under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2021 gubernatorial election but lost to Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). A few months after his disgraceful loss, he ran to Labour Party, where he worked with the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. During his stay at the party, he told whoever cared to listen to him that the LP aligned with his ideology. But no one knew at the time that he had no cut-clear political philosophy.

But because of his desperation for political significance, he couldn’t stay too long in the party and has since moved to the APC, where he has also failed to emerge as the party’s governorship candidate for the November election. Since then he has become a disgruntled man running around like a headless fowl. He lost to Nicholas Ukachukwu who scored 1,455 votes against his 67 votes.

He has since shredded to pieces LP, the party he once cherished and praised to the high heavens since the party also did not allow him to be their candidate.

In the wake of this recent development, the talk around the state is that the move has further confirmed his desperation for power and political relevance.

This, indeed, has given his compatriots cause to confirm that an average Nigerian politician is capable of spewing surprises. In the thinking of many, his actions reek of desperation for power, political relevance and a lack of clear-cut ideology.