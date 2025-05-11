US, China Meet in Bid to De-escalate Trade War over Tariffs

*Talks a positive development, says Okonjo-Iweala

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Senior United States and Chinese officials yesterday met in Geneva in a bid to de-escalate a trade war sparked by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff roll-out and further fuelled by Beijing’s robust retaliation.

The Director General of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has described the talks between both countries as a positive development.



US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, conferred with Chinese Vice Premier, He Lifeng, in the first such talks between the world’s two largest economies since Trump slapped steep new levies on China last month.



The closed-door discussions began mid-morning yesterday and were due to continue today at the residence of the Swiss Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

And after a break at around lunchtime, the delegations returned to the discreet villa with sky blue shutters near a large parc on the left bank of Lake Geneva, according to AFP journalists on site.



Tariffs imposed by Trump on the Asian manufacturing giant since the start of the year currently total 145 per cent, with cumulative US duties on some Chinese goods reaching a staggering 245 per cent.

In retaliation, China slapped 125 per cent levies on US goods, cementing what appears a near trade embargo between the world’s two largest economies.



Trump signalled on Friday that he might lower the sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports, taking to social media to suggest that an “80 per cent Tariff on China seems right!”.

“The president would like to work it out with China…. He would like to de-escalate the situation,” US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, told Fox News on Friday.



Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, clarified that the US would not lower tariffs unilaterally, adding that China would need to make concessions as well.

In any case, a move to that level would be a symbolic gesture, since the tariffs would remain prohibitively steep.

“The relationship is not good” between Washington and Beijing, noted Bill Reinsch, a senior advisor at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.



“We have trade-prohibitive tariffs going in both directions. Relations are deteriorating,” said Reinsch, a longtime former member of the American government’s US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

“But the meeting is a good sign.”



“I think this is basically to show that both sides are talking — and that itself is very important,” said Xu Bin, professor of economics and finance at the China Europe International Business School.

“Because China is the only country that has tit-for-tat tariffs against Trump’s tariffs,” he told AFP.



Beijing has insisted that the United States must lift tariffs first and vowed to defend its interests.

Bessent has said the meetings in Switzerland would focus on “de-escalation” and not a “big trade deal”.

The Director General of the Geneva-based WTO, Dr Okonjo-Iweala, said on Friday she welcomed the talks, calling them a “positive and constructive step toward de-escalation”.

China’s vice president went into the discussions buoyed by news on Friday that China’s exports rose last month despite the trade war.



The unexpected development was attributed by experts to a re-routing of trade to Southeast Asia to mitigate US tariffs.

Bessent and He were meeting two days after Trump unveiled a trade agreement with Britain, the first deal with any country since he unleashed his blitz of sweeping global tariffs.



The five-page, non-legally binding document with London confirmed to nervous investors that the United States is willing to negotiate sector-specific relief from recent duties — in this case on British cars, steel and aluminium.

In return, Britain agreed to open up its markets to US beef and other farm products.



But a 10-per cent baseline levy on most British goods remained intact and Trump remains “committed” to keeping it in place for other countries in talks with the United States, Leavitt told reporters on Friday.

A few hours later, Trump appeared to contradict her, suggesting there could be some flexibility to the baseline — but only if the right deals could be reached.

“There could be an exception at some point. We’ll see,” he said.

“If somebody did something exceptional for us, that’s always possible.”