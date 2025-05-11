Umar Ajiya’s NNPCL Lagacies

By Ibrahim Abdullahi

In a country often plagued by leadership inertia and institutional opacity, Umar Ajiya Isa stands tall as a symbol of transformational leadership, financial discipline, and patriotic commitment. A native of Isa Local Government in Sokoto State, his rise from humble beginnings to becoming a central figure in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is nothing short of inspirational. Today, he is not just a former NNPC executive, but the Ajiyan Sokoto—a revered title that reflects both his professional accomplishments and his service to the community.

Ajiya’s remarkable journey began with a solid academic foundation and matured through a stellar 22-year career at Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), where he developed the strategic and financial acumen that would later power his transformational work in the public energy sector. His deep understanding of the global gas economy and project financing made him a valuable asset as he transitioned into higher responsibilities at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

As Group General Manager of Corporate Planning and Strategy at NNPC, he introduced robust business models for Autonomous Business Units and revived the long-dormant Price Review Committee. These reforms became the foundation for NNPC’s dramatic turnaround—culminating in the first profit declaration in its history: ₦287 billion in 2020, ₦674 billion in 2021, ₦2.52 trillion in 2022, and a record ₦3.30 trillion in 2023.

As Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Ajiya engineered an unprecedented revival. He reversed decades of losses by introducing the PMS ex-coastal price correction policy, saving Nigeria ₦72 billion annually. He championed digital transformation, led SAP implementation, and fostered critical stakeholder synergy. PPMC, for the first time in its 28-year history, declared profit under his watch in 2018.

Appointed NNPC’s Chief Financial Officer in 2019, Ajiya unlocked monumental financing opportunities. He secured $1 billion for NPDC to settle outstanding Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT), helping shield the Federation Account during the 2020 COVID-19 downturn. He also coordinated $1 billion in equity financing for Nigeria’s stake in the Dangote Refinery—ensuring national participation in Africa’s largest refinery project. Even more critical was his role in facilitating a $3 billion crude-backed financing arrangement for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilize the Naira during forex volatility.

Notably, Ajiya’s reforms elevated NNPC to the rank of Nigeria’s highest taxpayer, a feat reflecting unmatched fiscal transparency and revenue optimization. He also drove upstream and midstream project financing models and successfully restructured NNPC’s balance sheet in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), steering the Corporation into a new commercial era.

Beyond the boardroom, Ajiya’s philanthropy and community leadership speak volumes. From supporting educational initiatives to youth empowerment in Isa Local Government, he has given back meaningfully. His recent appointment as Co-Chair of the Sokoto State Economic Advisory Council underscores his continued commitment to public service and regional development.

Umar Ajiya Isa is more than a technocrat—he is a nation-builder whose legacy will echo for generations. As Ajiyan Sokoto, he carries not just a title, but the trust of a people and the credibility of a life defined by service, excellence, and vision.

*Abdullahi writes from Abuja