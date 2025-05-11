Suspected Herdsmen Kill 23 in Fresh Benue Attacks

George Okoh in Makurdi

At least 23 persons have been reportedly killed in separate attacks by suspected armed herdsmen in four Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State.

The communities that witnessed the attacks in the last 24 hours were in Guma, Logo, Ukum and Kwande LGAs.

It was gathered that while nine persons were killed in Logo LGA, eight were killed in Ukum, while six were also killed in Guma and Kwande LGAs.



A source in Kwande LGA, Dr. Ray Anumve, disclosed that armed herdsmen and suspected Jukun militants on Friday attacked Turan communities in Kwande LGA, killing nine persons.

He said: “The coordinated bloody attacks were carried out by armed herdsmen and suspected Jukun-speaking assailants across multiple locations in Turan, Kwande LGA of the state, resulting in deaths, injuries, and displacement. The assailants spoke Fulfulde and Jukun.”



He said the Mbaav Clan, Mbadura Council Ward, near Tse Yande compound, Gusa crossing, River Katsina-Ala, was besieged when the assailants crossed the river and attacked farmers who were returning from their farms.

He said Agwei, a farmer, was killed while his brother and son were left with severe injuries, adding that they were both receiving treatment at a clinic in Jato-Aka.



“They also attacked Anwase, Mkomon Area, Mbaikyor Council Ward, killing one Mr. Iortsor, while at Waya, Yaav Council Ward, a motorcycle rider was shot in the stomach, resulting in protrusion of his intestines. He is receiving treatment at a clinic in Jato-Aka,” he said.



While lamenting the frequency of attacks in the area, Anumve also disclosed that multiple fatalities were recorded in an earlier attack at Ikurav-Ya Clan, particularly at Tyuav and Usambe Sha Hua, Liev I Ward, where “the casualty figures and property damaged are still being compiled by locals and community leaders.”

Another source in Ukum LGA said that nine persons were confirmed dead yesterday in Jootar “and more dead bodies are being recovered from the bush as a result of the herdsmen attacks.”

Among those killed in the attack were Jonathan Ordooga, Aondogu Torse, Cheater Torse, Yagba Torse, Tersugh Mbaaiiga, Terhemen Emmanuel, Henenshima Apirgwa and Orfega Atuku.



Meanwhile, in Guma LGA, a source who identified himself as Mr. Paul disclosed that there was mounting tension in Yelewata, Nyiev Council Ward, following the flooding of the community by armed herdsmen from neighbouring Nasarawa State.

He said: “The tension escalated after the armed herders macheted a youth from the community on May 8, 2025. The victim is currently battling for his life at a government hospital in Makurdi.”



A source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said the attacks had become a daily occurrence.

He said, “On May 9, Ukpiam in Mababai Council Ward was attacked; they killed three people and today, Saturday, May 10, Umenger in Mbadwem Council Ward was attacked. But for Umenger, we have not received reports yet on the casualties.

“Already, people have fled their homes even though it is farming season. But security agencies who are on the ground are trying their best to ensure that the herders pull out from the communities.”

Confirming the attack in Ukum LGA, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Mathew Abor, said he could not “ascertain those responsible for today’s killing in Ukum because there had been communal clashes there between the Tiv and Jukun groups.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful.