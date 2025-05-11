RIGHTING THE WRONGS

Uba Sani’s tenure is marked by a commitment to inclusive governance, equity, and peace,writes ANTHONY EMMANUEL

Kaduna State, long seen as a microcosm of Nigeria’s ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity, is undergoing a quiet but profound transformation. Once a flashpoint for ethno-religious conflict, the state is now experiencing a period of rare and welcome peace. The man at the helm of this shift is Governor Uba Sani, whose leadership since May 29, 2023, has placed inclusion, equity, and dialogue at the core of governance.

The stability now evident across Kaduna’s communities is not a coincidence. It is the product of a deliberate and sustained policy direction that prioritizes fairness in political appointments, equitable distribution of infrastructure, grassroots engagement, and cultural sensitivity. For many, this is the dawn of a new Kaduna, where everyone, regardless of tribe, creed, political affiliation feels seen and heard.

Governor Uba Sani’s administration has consciously veered away from the zero-sum politics of the past. Where previous administrations were often accused of sectional favoritism, Sani has taken a pan-Kaduna approach. Political appointments have cut across the three senatorial districts—Kaduna North, Central, and South, demonstrating an intentional shift toward inclusive governance.

One of the most symbolic moments of his tenure came when he appointed the current Head of Service from Southern Kaduna, a region historically marginalized in public service leadership. This move, widely praised by civil society groups and traditional rulers, underscored the governor’s willingness to right past wrongs and set a new tone for governance.

According to APC chieftain and philanthropist Mr. Joseph Ciroma, popularly known as Hasken Kudanci, Governor Sani’s inclusive style is not just political; it is transformational.

“We have not seen this kind of wisdom in our dear state before,” Ciroma said. “Governor Uba Sani’s political appointments cut across the state. His empathy, especially toward Southern Kaduna, is genuine. His actions speak louder than words.”

Unlike predecessors who seldom visited certain parts of the state, Governor Sani has been a constant presence in Southern Kaduna and other vulnerable areas. Since assuming office, he has made over 15 visits to Southern Kaduna alone, an unprecedented feat for any sitting governor in recent history.

These visits are not symbolic. They often result in practical interventions: security reinforcements, relief materials, school rehabilitations, road projects, and community dialogues. By physically showing up, the governor has succeeded in dispelling distrust and signaling that every citizen matters.

“If you don’t identify with the people being confronted by security challenges, how do you understand their problems? How do you solve them?” Ciroma asked rhetorically. “Governor Sani’s presence brings hope and healing.”

Kaduna is home to over 60 ethnic groups and a nearly even Christian-Muslim population split. Historically, this diversity has been both a strength and a challenge. Previous governments often struggled to manage this delicate balance, leading to recurring violence and mutual suspicion.

Governor Sani has chosen to embrace this complexity as an opportunity rather than a threat. Through his Kaduna Reconciliation and Integration Strategy, the administration has facilitated community peace summits, interfaith dialogues, and traditional institution engagements. These have brought formerly estranged groups to the same table, creating shared commitments to peace.

Religious leaders, too, have been incorporated into governance through periodic roundtables aimed at promoting tolerance and addressing grievances before they escalate.

Recognizing that equitable education fosters long-term unity, Governor Sani has launched multiple educational reform projects targeted at bridging regional disparities. His administration is currently rehabilitating over 100 schools across underserved communities in Southern Kaduna and other rural areas.

To further democratize opportunity, the governor has expanded scholarship schemes to accommodate students from conflict-affected and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, regardless of ethnicity or religion. A significant number of the beneficiaries hail from hard-hit communities that once bore the brunt of conflict.

Additionally, the government has introduced Peace Education modules into select secondary school curricula, fostering a culture of coexistence from an early age.

Under the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP), the governor has prioritized the construction of feeder roads across all senatorial districts, particularly targeting agrarian communities that were previously inaccessible. These roads not only connect remote villages to markets and services, but they also serve as a conduit for peace, helping to integrate communities into the broader economic and administrative fabric of the state.

In recent months, water supply projects have been commissioned in Zangon Kataf, Kachia, and Kajuru—all in Southern Kaduna—addressing decades-long complaints of neglect in basic infrastructure.

While Kaduna remains vigilant in the face of ongoing national security challenges, Governor Sani has recalibrated the state’s response by decentralizing security planning. Local vigilantes, community watch groups, and traditional institutions are now formally recognized as stakeholders in security matters.

A revamped Community Policing Framework has also been introduced, allowing for intelligence sharing between rural communities and formal security agencies. This has led to a reduction in rural banditry and an increase in public confidence in security structures.

Understanding that economic exclusion can breed unrest, Governor Sani has rolled out youth-targeted employment and training programs that cut across religious and ethnic divides. Through the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA) and other vocational initiatives, thousands of young people—both Christians and Muslims—have been trained in ICT, agro-processing, tailoring, and business management.

Women, particularly widows and single mothers in conflict-prone areas, have also received special attention under empowerment schemes. They are provided with start-up capital, tools, and cooperative support, enabling them to become pillars of resilience in their communities.

With less than two years into his first term, analysts and political observers are already predicting Governor Uba Sani’s smooth path to reelection in 2027. Engr. Ciroma summed up this sentiment bluntly:

“A performing governor like Senator Uba Sani does not need more campaigns for 2027. His victory is a given.”

·While the future of politics remains inherently uncertain, one thing is clear: Uba Sani is redefining leadership in Kaduna. By focusing on inclusion, development, and dignity for all, he is stitching together the social fabric of a state once torn by division.

Governor Sani’s governance offers a bold and pragmatic model for other multi-ethnic states in Nigeria. His administration has proven that peace is not a product of force but of fairness—that inclusion is not just morally right but strategically sound.

As Kaduna continues its journey from conflict to cohesion, Uba Sani’s legacy will likely be remembered not only in the projects he executed but in the communities he healed.·

Emmanuel writes from Kafanchan, Kaduna State