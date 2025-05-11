FG to Airlift over 64,000 Pilgrims for 2025 Hajj, Owerri Airport Records First International Flight

Chinedu Eze

The federal government has selected a total of 64,188 Nigerians for this year’s holy pilgrimage.

This is just as the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, has recorded its first international flight, as Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace yesterday airlifted about 315 pilgrims in its inaugural 2025 Hajj operations from the airport.

Vice President Kashim Shettima weekend flagged off the inaugural airlift of pilgrims from Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj.

The grand ceremony at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, marked the airport’s first international flight.



Flagging off the inaugural airlift, Shettima applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for promoting unity, religious tolerance, mutual respect and inclusion by hosting the inaugural flight ceremony in his state, noting that the gesture is emblematic of Nigeria unfolding into harmony with itself as a nation.



The Vice President conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill to the pilgrims, saying: “The President, in his characteristic foresight, has once again made available all the necessary resources to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj.”

Shettima cautioned the pilgrims against overlooking the dignity of the Nigerian flag they are carrying, even as he reminded them that the success of the Hajj operation rests on their shoulders.



His words: “And to our dear intending pilgrims, know that you are more than spiritual travellers. You are ambassadors of Nigeria. You carry with you not only your faith, but also the pride and dignity of this nation. Your conduct, your devotion, and your unity must reflect the values we hold dear. This responsibility is not light. It is noble.”

Meanwhile, Air Peace deployed its wide-body equipment, Boeing B777-300 aircraft, debuting as the first large aircraft to land and take off from the airport.



The landing and take-off of the aircraft demonstrated the capacity and readiness of the airport, which was recently installed with airfield lighting, to handle international operations of global standards.

The pilgrims, numbering 315 were airlifted on the non-stop inaugural flight from Owerri to Medina, Saudi Arabia, marking a new chapter for the South-east region in religious tourism and international connectivity.

The airline said that this historic development underscores Nigeria’s growing aviation capabilities in expanding international operations across all geopolitical zones.

The Vice President Shettima, personally flagged off the flight.

Governor Uzodimma, in his remarks, emphasised that the airport would also support the airlift of Christian pilgrims in future exercises, further positioning Owerri as a hub for religious and international travel.

Also present at the historic event was the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, alongside other dignitaries and religious leaders from across the country, lending credence to the unity and national significance of the occasion.

The airline also noted that the successful flight also comes as a strong rebuttal to recent rumour suggesting the suspension of Air Peace from Hajj operations, stressing that not only has the airline continued to uphold its reputation as a dependable partner in national service, it has also now inaugurated the 2025 Hajj operations from a new departure city, Owerri.

“With this development, Air Peace and the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport have entered the annals of history, signalling a new era of regional integration, religious harmony, and aviation excellence in Nigeria,” Air Peace said in a statement.