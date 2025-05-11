Delta Govt: We’ve Consistently Taken Strategic Steps to Boost National Revenue from Crude Oil

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State Government has said it has consistently taken strategic steps over the years to boost national revenue by ensuring peace and development in oil-producing communities across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, stated this during a television interview at the weekend.



Aniagwu, responding to comments made by a Delta APC stalwart, Collins Eselemo, emphasised that Delta State could not have emerged as the country’s highest oil-producing state without investing in the peace and development of its oil-producing communities.



According to Aniagwu, “Governor Oborevwori has brought significant development to our state.

“Former Governor Okowa did not commission the Ogulaha-Okonti-Odimodi Road, as claimed. However, Okowa constructed and inaugurated the 20.29km Obotobo I, Obotobo II, Sokebulou, and Yokiri roads in Ogulagha, Burutu Local Government Area.



“Eselemo fails to understand that the people living in the creeks have homes there. They own vehicles and need accessible roads. One of the key reasons we have not experienced significant pipeline vandalism in Delta is that we extended development to the creeks, where most of the oil is extracted.



“Previously, they would tell the people that development was only on paper, confined to pipeline areas. But instead of keeping development in the pipeline, the Delta State Government, starting with Okowa’s administration and now deepened by Governor Oborevwori, took development directly to the people.



“Eselemo questions the economic importance of developing the creeks, but that is precisely why Delta is a leading oil-producing state, because our brothers and sisters in the creeks have been empowered and included.

“He is asking why we develop those areas. It’s a shameful question. Imagine how shallow his reasoning is, especially coming from someone who is himself from the creeks.”

The commissioner also mentioned that Governor Oborevwori’s leadership facilitated the defection of former PDP members in the state to the APC to drive further development.



“We joined the APC to broaden the spectrum of development in Delta State. We have extended a hand of partnership to our brothers and sisters we met in the APC. Naturally, not everyone will be on the same page from day one, but with time, full integration will happen.



“Talking about developments in Eselemo’s local government area, we have completed all road projects in Burutu Town. The Ayakoromo Bridge is under construction, and work is ongoing on the Ogulaha-Okonti-Odimodi Road.

“We are also building the 47-kilometre Ohoror-Bomadi road, and Eselemo is fully aware of this. If he wants to talk about development, I am more than willing to engage him.”

Responding to Eselemo’s claim that the Julius Berger bridges in Effurun and Warri are within a 400-meter stretch, Aniagwu dismissed the allegation as false and misleading.



“He claimed that the bridges being constructed in Effurun and Warri are only 400 meters apart. That’s not true. One of the bridges alone exceeds 400 meters in length and we are building three.

“Let him tell you whether the Enerhen Junction is just 400 meters from the DSC Roundabout. Let him say if PTI Junction is just 400 metres from Enerhen Junction, or from the DSC Roundabout. Clearly, he is not telling the truth.



“And it’s not just bridges we are building, we are also expanding the corridor. Everyone who travels through that corridor has commended Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to infrastructure.

“So, I want to know what exactly my brother Collins is unhappy about. Is it our move to the APC or the state’s infrastructural progress? That needs to be clarified.



“Collins used to be more coherent in his arguments than what I witnessed tonight. Responding to the issues he raised is difficult because even he doesn’t seem to know what exactly his problem is with our move to the APC.”

On allegations that the state owes over N400 billion, Aniagwu debunked the claim, describing it as false and completely detached from reality.

“No one owes N400 billion. Since Governor Oborevwori assumed office, he has not borrowed a single dime.

“In fact, he has repaid over N280 billion in loans and contractual obligations, many of which were inherited from the previous administration and tied to bridging finance.”