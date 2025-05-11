Dangote Commits N15bn to Upgrade Kano Varsity to World-class Status

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has committed the sum of N15 billion to upgrade the Kano State-owned university, Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH), Wudil, formerly known as Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST) to a world-class status.

Dangote, who doubles as the Chancellor of the university, disclosed this yesterday during the fifth combined convocation ceremony of the university.



He said the amount was earmarked for the five years’ development plan of the university.

Dangote also vowed to do his best to ensure the university is among the best three in the country.

“Over the next five years (five years’ development plan I envisioned for the university), we, (Dangote foundation) will commit the sum of N15 billion to the following projects: The design and construction of additional student hostels, classrooms, world-class multi-purpose computer laboratory fully equipped with equipment and internet facility; installation of a mini solar plant to ensure constant power supply; a befitting Senate building; post NYSC slots and employment slots for the best-performing graduates in engineering and other related field that formed part of our interest.



“The execution of this development plan will be carried out in close partnership with the Governing Council, with a proper project management delivery structure in place to ensure a stabilised execution on budget and on schedule,” he said.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Musa Tukur Yakasai said he inherited a liability of N3 billion on assumption of office.

He said the Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration settled over N2 billion out of the N3 billion liability.



He said over 30 programmes out of 40 programmes being run in the institution were fully accredited.

On his part, Governor Yusuf, said the government had approved the construction of road networks and drainages in the institution.

He, however, said plans were underway to also carry out other interventions within the institution.