Yabatech Don Urges Nigeria to Embrace AI for National Devt, Warns of Growing Global Gap

Funmi Ogundare

A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Omobayo Taofeek Raheem, yesterday, urged the media to draw the attention of both citizens and leaders to the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He emphasised the importance of proactive government involvement to harness AI for national development.

Dr. Raheem made this appeal while delivering the college’s 17th inaugural lecture titled, ‘Capacitance of Artificial Intelligence: Communication, Framing and Learning a Growing Economy’.

He highlighted AI as a powerful tool for enhancing communication and improving teaching and learning when used responsibly and strategically, noting that with the right infrastructure and guidance, AI can foster creativity, critical thinking, and increased computational capacity.

The significant benefits and objectives of integrating AI into our daily lives, industries, organisations, and educational institutions, he said, can be achieved without compromising essential human skills and judgement.

He stressed the need for Nigeria to embrace Artificial Intelligence, warning that the nation risks falling further behind if urgent steps are not taken to overcome key barriers to adoption.

“AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a current reality reshaping industries across the globe. Artificial Intelligence has come to stay. Individuals, companies, factories and even entire economies are making the best use of it. Nigeria cannot afford to be aloof or lag behind,” the don stated.

However, the lecturer pointed to a number of challenges hindering Nigeria’s ability to tap into AI’s full potential such as poverty, energy insecurity, corruption, and terrorism.

He stressed that his objective was not to delve into the technical complexities of AI, such as robotics or coding, but to highlight the socio-economic obstacles that must be addressed to allow for meaningful adoption.

Raheem urged media professionals to leverage AI tools for story framing and content generation, noting that these tools can enhance both productivity and message clarity.

“Framing goes a long way in determining the kind of journalist you are,” he said, adding that framing should be done purposefully to achieve clear communicative goals.

He also cautioned against overreliance on AI in educational settings. While acknowledging its usefulness in aiding research and writing, he warned that unchecked usage could compromise genuine learning. He compared AI tools to calculators , useful for practice, but not appropriate during examinations.

“AI has helped us in finance, education, and communication, but if it is not well integrated, it will only widen the gap between us and the rest of the world,” he said, urging stakeholders to see AI as an opportunity rather than a threat.