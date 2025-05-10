Women, Group Urge Tinubu, NASS to Restore Democratic Order in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Women under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS) have called for urgent termination of the state of emergency imposed on the state, stressing that its continuity has negatively impacted on development in Rivers State.

This came as the leadership of South-South Physically Challenged Indigenes (SSPCI) has urged President Bola Tinubu, National Assembly and state Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), to quicken the reconciliation process for the return of a democratic order in the state.

The women at a church thanksgiving and prayers they held yesterday, in Port Harcourt, prayed for genuine reconciliation of leaders and lasting period in the state and demanded for the lifting of the state of emergency.

On May 29 celebration, the women asked: “What will be the fate of Rivers State? Will our state join other states in marking the day to also take stock as others?”

In a communique co-signed by Dr. Vivian Ige-Elenwo, Chikodi Okpara and read by a Niger Delta Activist, Ms. Ann-Kio Briggs, the women urged President Tinubu to “act by terminating this emergency rule”, saying that residents of the State, “have continued to observe and bear the burden of the humongous infractions on our collective patrimony by the Sole Administrator.”

They lamented that “our state is bleeding under the emergency rule. That is why we remain resolute and undeterred to keep appealing for urgent lifting of this burden of emergency.”

According to the women, “The pain we are undergoing by the level of administrative lacuna under the emergency rule in our state is real. The emergency rule has hindered the deployment of resources for meaningful development. Much as Rivers people are the direct losers, women and children are the most affected by the ongoing saga.”

Stating that Rivers women are in support of the process of peace and reconciliation, they urged the National Assembly oversight committees on the implementation of the emergency rule to engage with the relevant stakeholders on how to broker peace among the gladiators.

Appreciating Nigerians and other people across the world for standing by them in the demand of justice in the political crisis in the state, the women added “With your support we are energised and encouraged to continue with the restoration of the democratic institutions and especially the reinstatement of our beloved governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.”

Meanwhile, during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the SSPCI, comprising persons with disabilities (PWD), urged the President to ensure the emergency rule did not exceed the six months duration.

The Executive Chairman and Director Administration of the state chapter of SSPCI, Mr. Altraide Itekena and Franklin Chukwuma Izidor, respectively, noted that before the declaration of the state of emergency, governance was grounded with tensed political environment which brought hardship and fear to the residents.

They stated that “In light of the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu, we find ourselves akin to the stone that the builder rejected. We are determined to utilise our collective strength and resilience to aid in the healing and recovery of our dear state, which has faced significant political and constitutional challenges.

“The resulting political confrontation did not only destabilise the governance of our dear state, but also adversely affected our community of PWD, often without recognition from key stakeholders. The fear of the unknown has left us agitated and concerned for our future.

“The political divide has permeated traditional, religious, and political spheres, with factions resorting to legal actions and unethical tactics to assert their relevance, often at the expense of their integrity. This has led to the expenditure of vast resources, culminating in Rivers State becoming the only state in Nigeria under Emergency Rule!”

The group decried the unfair treatment meted out to them by successive governments not considering their skills and educational contributions to the growth of the state.

“We observe that our able-bodied counterparts, who often violate laws, are frequently pardoned and rewarded, while we continue to be marginalised.

“In light of these circumstances, we hereby present our positions, we acknowledge President Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency, and the suspension of the Legislature and Executive in Rivers State, provided it does not exceed the stipulated six-month period.”

The group resolved “to support the appointment of Vice Admiral (rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, in achieving presidential mandate as well as foster peace, harmonious and constitutional relations between the worrying arms of government in Rivers State.

“We urge Sole Administrator Ibas to ensure that he remains unbiased in his responsibility. And that PWD are included in his protem administration, and are recognised as special beneficiaries.”

However, the group called on the President to undertake a genuine overhaul of the Nigerian judicial system to meet public expectations.

It also called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to fulfill its role as a vigilant watchdog of the judicial system and governance.

According to the group, the political issues in Rivers State could have been mitigated if the NBA had been proactive rather than “focused solely on revenue generation and ill-aggrandisement.”