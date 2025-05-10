Uyo MVPs Shine at MTN CHAMPS Grand Final

The Top 10 Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) of the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final were revealed on the concluding day of the four-day event held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with the unveiling being one of the highlights of the day.

Following a colourful closing ceremony attended by several dignitaries—including the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, and executives from MTN—the 10 MVPs selected in Uyo were honoured for their outstanding performances across the four days of competition.

The 200m, 800m and High Jump finals across the four age categories were some of the events that concluded the Grand Final.

Faith Odumoso stole the spotlight in the Senior Women’s category by completing the sprint double, storming to victory in the 200m with a time of 24.17s. She finished ahead of Team MTN’s Miracle Donald, who clocked a Personal Best (PB) of 24.45s to take Silver, and Jane Onyeneho, who secured Bronze in 24.48s.