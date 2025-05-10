UN World Youth Alliance Member Tasks Govt, Parents on Needs of Girl-Child

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



A member of the United Nations World Youth Alliance and founder of Girl Child Advocate in Ilorin, Miss Giwa Farzaana, has tasked the government at all levels, parents and guardians so as to address the needs of girls child in the country.

Farzaana who is also a student of Chaste International Secondary School, Ilorin made the remarks in Ilorin, Kwara state capital during the launch of her schools outreach programme tagged, “No Girl Left Behind” that’s meant for teenage girls.

At least about 1,500 teenage girls in Kwara State benefited from the outreach.

Each beneficiaries were given free sanitary kit box that contains sanitary pads, deodorant, shaving kit, toothpaste, toothbrush, tissue paper and toilet soap.

She said the event was aimed at creating awareness on different issues affecting the girl child.

Farzaana stated that, “there is no doubt teenage girls are facing different kinds of challenges in the bid to advance their socio well being in the society.

“And these different challenges being experienced have continued to be a major obstacles to the realisation of their targeted goals and aspirations”.

Farzaana added , “There’s a lot we can do as government, parents and guardians but as a teenager myself I have found out that people speak for us without fully getting our current needs.

“The needs of a teenage girl today is different from what it was several years back when our parents were teenagers. As such when they try to support us, they do so from a perspective that has now changed.

“Women are much more involved today and teenage stage is a critical turning point.

“For example, i can imagine myself not being able to get proper sanitary pads and then being asked to perform at an optimum level in school or beyond. That won’t happen.

“This is where we need to be involved, to be carried along and it is my hope that from what I have started here, more girls like myself can be inspired to do the same

“I am now appealing to the government to set up inclusive programs where teenage girls going through a lot of these challenges can be further supported and realised in order to advance the socio-economic development of the country”.

Earlier, the Vice Principal (Student Affairs) Chaste International Secondary School, Ilorin, Mrs. Mustapha, thanked the organiser and student of the institution, Miss Farzaana for her initiative.

She said there was no doubt that the outreach would inspire many of the beneficiaries to be up and doing in the tasks of adding more values to the society.