Support Police to Fight Crime in Nigeria, PCRC Appeals to Citizens

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has appealed to Nigerians to support and collaborate with the police in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality in Nigeria.

The committee made this appeal during a youth and women’s rally in commemoration of the PCRC’s 41st anniversary celebration in Abuja.

The rally and sensitisation, which kicked off at the PCRC secretariat beside Jabi Park, Abuja, saw PCRC members move around Abuja, calling for support for the police in intelligence gathering and whistleblowing to tackle crime effectively.

In his address at the event, the National President of PCRC, Ibrahim Olaniyan, said that the war against crime should not be left in the hands of the police alone, stressing that “all hands must be on deck to eliminate crime in our society.”

He said the committee would continue to support the police because they were aware that the service alone cannot fight crime in society.

He also revealed that the PCRC has passed a vote of confidence in the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his sterling performance since his assumption of office.

PCRC National Youth Coordinator, Junard Victor, called for a good working relationship with the police and pledged total support for the IGP.

He, however, decried the incessant vandalism of public infrastructure in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stressing that the ugly incident compelled the FCT administration in collaboration with the military and other security agencies to close down pantaker markets across the FCT.

He said, “I want to actually have an engagement with the market leaders of pantaker markets in the FCT. Everybody knows the havoc some of these scavengers have caused. They have caused enough havoc to society, especially by vandalising government infrastructure. We are looking at it, but about two months ago, if I’m not mistaken, the pantaker markets in the FCT were shut down.

“Meanwhile, that is an economic loss to the people who are making a living in the markets. We want to sensitise them on the danger of accepting stolen property, especially government infrastructure that has been vandalised.

“If anybody brings something to you and you know it’s stolen property, find a way to call the attention of the police to it rather than patronising stolen products for pecuniary benefits and unearned profits,” he said.

The Head of the National Women’s Committee, PCRC, Maimunat Sheriff, urged women to train their children well to reduce crime in society.

She further called for a consistent sharing of intelligence to the police to carry out their duties.

According to her, “We have been assisting the security agencies and this is one of the ways we want to support the Nigeria Police by sensitising the public on what to do.”

Also, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), declared that the Commission remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen the accountability and professionalism of the Nigeria Police.

DIG Argungu noted that the Commission’s shared goal is to build a policing system that is people-centred, transparent, and guided by the rule of law.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said this at the 41st anniversary celebration of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Abuja.

The PSC chairman noted that for over four decades, the PCRC has served as a vital bridge between the Nigeria Police Force and the communities they serve.

“Your unwavering commitment to fostering trust, promoting mutual respect, and enhancing public confidence in policing has not only stood the test of time but has also become a cornerstone of community policing in Nigeria,” he said.