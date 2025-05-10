Pat Utomi Defends Formation of Shadow Government

Sunday Ehigiator

The Convener of the newly announced ‘Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government’, Prof. Pat Utomi, has defended the creation of the body, with remarks that it’s not a rebellion, but rather a citizens’ platform for responsible democratic opposition.

He made these remarks against the backdrop of critics, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and federal government officials, who have labelled the initiative as political theatre, unconstitutional, or rebellious.

In a statement yesterday, titled ‘In Service of Country, In Obedience to Conscience’, Utomi clarified that the shadow cabinet’s formation is not an attack on the state or a power grab, but rather “a citizens’ platform for responsible democratic opposition.”

According to him, “In a democracy, public debate is not just welcome; it is necessary. But I wish to speak today with clarity, humility, and a sense of duty to those who have sought to understand, those who have chosen to doubt, and especially to those whose daily struggles are often ignored in the noise of politics.

“Let me state this plainly, the Shadow Government is not a rebellion. It is not a claim to executive authority. It is not a parallel structure to the state.

“Rather, it is a citizens’ platform for responsible democratic opposition—an initiative rooted firmly in the Nigerian Constitution, which grants every citizen the right to free expression, peaceful association, and the duty to hold the government accountable to the people.

“We launched this initiative not out of bitterness, ambition, or theatrical impulse—but because our country is hurting.

“Millions are hungry. Prices are rising. Businesses are closing. Security is deteriorating. And hope is thinning. Yet, amid this hardship, the space for genuine public debate and policy discourse continues to shrink.

“Opposition voices are either silenced, fragmented, or too afraid to speak. Citizens feel abandoned, and the national conversation is too often reduced to power games, not problem-solving.

“The alternative mandate, which we have embraced through the Shadow Government, is our way of saying: there is a better way; a way to think, a way to speak, and a way to serve.

“To our leaders in government and security institutions we acknowledge the weight of national responsibility that you carry. We respect your offices, and we salute the sacrifices of those who serve this country under difficult conditions.

“This initiative is not designed to undermine your authority. It is designed to awaken our shared responsibility. We do not come with violence or confrontation. We come with ideas, dialogue, and discipline. We urge you to see this not as a challenge to the state, but as a contribution to the nation.

“To critics and commentators, critique is welcome. But let it be constructive. Let it not ignore the deep pain of millions. To label this a “drama” is to miss the point: the real theatre is what millions of Nigerians are forced to perform each day just to survive.

“Our response is not performance, it is conscience. We are not seeking attention, we are demanding accountability. We are not fighting for power; we are fighting for purpose, and we are not enemies of the state; we are advocates of the people.

“To the Nigerian people, this is your platform. We created the Shadow Government to offer you something that has become rare in our public life: seriousness; seriousness about solutions, seriousness about leadership, seriousness about rebuilding trust between governments and the governed.

“This is not a political party. It is not an electoral platform. It is a national conscience project, a space for voices that refuse to be silent in the face of national decline.

“In the coming weeks, our Shadow Ministers will engage across sectors, offering alternatives, listening to citizens, and shaping policies that place Nigerians, not politicians, at the centre.

“We ask you to walk with us. Not to follow blindly, but to think boldly. Not to join a movement, but to renew a national conversation. Let it be remembered that when silence became dangerous, some spoke. Not to incite, but to inspire. Not to divide, but to reform. Not to shame, but to awaken. This is not an act of defiance. It is an act of duty.

“The Shadow Government will continue, lawfully, peacefully, and resolutely, as a platform for civic renewal, democratic accountability, and policy innovation.”