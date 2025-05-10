Owerri Airport Records First International Flight as Air Peace Airlifts 2025 Hajj Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Chinedu Eze

The Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, has recorded its first international flight, when Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace airlifted about 315 pilgrims in its inaugural 2025 Hajj operations from the airport on Saturday.

The airline deployed its wide-body equipment, Boeing B777-300 aircraft, debuting as the first large aircraft to land and take off from the airport, which indicates the capacity and readiness of the facility, recently installed with airfield lighting, to handle international operations of global standards.

The pilgrims, numbering 315 were airlifted on the non-stop inaugural flight from Owerri to Medina, Saudi Arabia, marking a new chapter for the South-East region in religious tourism and international connectivity.

The airline said that this historic development not only represents a significant milestone for the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport but also underscores Nigeria’s growing aviation capabilities in expanding international operations across all geopolitical zones.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, personally flagged off the flight, commending Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for promoting religious tolerance and inclusiveness in the state.

In his address, the Vice President encouraged the pilgrims to uphold Nigerian values and serve as true ambassadors of the nation while in the Holy Land.

Governor Uzodinma, in his remarks, reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the state’s aviation infrastructure. He emphasized that the airport would also support the airlift of Christian pilgrims in future exercises, further positioning Owerri as a hub for religious and international travel.

Also present at the historic event was the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, alongside other dignitaries and religious leaders from across the country, lending credence to the unity and national significance of the occasion.

The airline also noted that the successful flight also comes as a strong rebuttal to recent rumours suggesting the suspension of Air Peace from Hajj operations, stressing that not only has the airline continued to uphold its reputation as a dependable partner in national service, but it has also now inaugurated the 2025 Hajj operations from a new departure city, Owerri.

“With this development, Air Peace and the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport have entered the annals of history, signalling a new era of regional integration, religious harmony, and aviation excellence in Nigeria,” said the management of Air Peace.