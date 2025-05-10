Ogun Amotekun Arrests Suspect in Major Drug Bust

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, Amotekun Corps have arrested a 35-year-old suspect, Obi Emmanuel, for allegedly being involved in illegal drug trade.

Emmanuel was arrested late Thursday, in front of a chemist shop in the market area of Ayetoro, headquarters of Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The arrest of the suspect was revealed in a statement signed by the Corps Director of Intelligence and Investigation, Shodeke Sholanke

According to the director, who is a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, the arrest came on the heels of credible intelligence received by the Ogun State National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), suggesting that Emmanuel was orchestrating drug deals in the area, and had enlisted the help of a commercial driver, popularly referred to as Alausa, who had been tasked with transporting a substantial quantity of suspected hard drugs from Abeokuta to Ayetoro, with an estimated value running into millions of Naira.

He said, “On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, just a day before Emmanuel’s arrest, the Ogun State NDLEA intercepted the driver of a commercial 18-seater Mazda bus along the Abeokuta/Ayetoro Road.

“During questioning, the driver revealed that Emmanuel was the owner of the seized items, leading to the swift action of Amotekun operatives after an intelligence was equally received from the state NDLEA, which resulted in Emmanuel’s capture.

“The Ogun Amotekun therefore expresses its commitment to further collaborate with operatives of NDLEA in tackling drug abuse and trafficking in and around Ogun State, noting that the operation underscored the agency’s ongoing efforts to rid society of criminal elements involved in the drug trade.

“The Command further emphasised the importance of community involvement in providing information to combat the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

“As investigations progress, authorities have called on the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities that could threaten the well-being of the community.”

The suspect and the driver, had since been transferred to the NDLEA, Ogun State Command for further investigations and prosecution.