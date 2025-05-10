Migration: Nigeria Concludes Plans to Host 57- Member Countries on Euro-African Dialogue

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Nigeria has concluded plans to host global leaders to discuss issues of migration and how it affects countries under the membership of the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development.

Popularly known as the Rabat Process, the meeting will be the first thematic dialogue under Nigeria’s chairmanship which is being co-chaired by Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain, and is focusing on youth, education and innovation.

The meeting which comes on May 13-14th 2025, is expected to feature discussions that will guide policy direction, shape cooperative efforts among countries of origin, transit and destination, explore inclusive policies, stronger cooperation and sustained dialogue that can reshape migration positively.

Revealing this yesterday in Abuja, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, (NCFRMI), Tijani Ahmed, said that over 100 delegates from 57 member countries of the inter-regional forum for Europe and Africa are expected to be in Nigeria for the high level meeting themed ‘Youth, Innovation and Education: Driving the Future of Migration’.

He noted the importance of the diaspora community in knowledge transfer, investment and remittances, saying that young migrants contribute meaningfully to their home countries bringing innovations across borders.

He said, “It is worthy to note that Africa us experiencing a demographic surge with over 75 per cent of the world’s under-35 population residing on the continent.

“In Nigeria and across West Africa, the aspirations of young people are increasingly tied to the prospects of mobility field by desire for quality education, decent work and better living conditions.

“This is perhaps most popularly encapsulated in what is now widely known as the ‘Japa’ phenomenon.”

Ahmed pointed that being the first English speaking and West African country to Chair the Rabat, Nigeria has a lot to do with regards to changing the narrative for the African continent.

He insisted that even as migration holds enormous benefits, it must be done the right way, “people must migrate the right way by keeping to intending destination country’s migration requirements.

“While this trend, Japa, reflects ambition and a search for opportunity, it also highlights the urgent need to strengthen systems that support regular, safe and productive migration because when young people feel compelled to migrate irregularly, they risk exploitation, abuse and even loss of life.

“We must therefore focus on expanding legal pathways, investing in human capital and promoting informed migration choices through comprehensive outreach and community engagement,” he added.

The meeting is also aimed at generating actionable strategies for leveraging the potential of youths, particularly young women as drivers of development in both origin and destination countries.