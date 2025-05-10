Kano Gov Praises DSS for Busting Kidnap Syndicate, Arresting 5 Suspects

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for busting a kidnap syndicate in the state, leading to the arrest five suspects linked to the kidnapping and brutal murder of a one-year-old girl, Sakina Mamuda, in Duhun Bake village, Gwarzo Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the suspects abducted the baby and demanded a ransom from her family after they had brutally killed her and heartlessly dumped her dead body in an abandoned open well.

The incident has drawn widespread public condemnation, with calls for the suspects to be prosecuted without delay and for the full weight of the law to be brought against anyone harmed children.

The five suspects are Zailani Rabiu, Hafizu Yusuf, Abubakar Abdulkareem,Umar Lawan and Amadu Salisu, all from the same community with their victim in Gwarzo Local Government area.

They are currently being investigated for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and homicide.

Speaking at a joint press briefing held at the Government House in Kano, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, along with the Commissioner for Information and other senior officials, reaffirmed the administration’s determination to ensure justice was swiftly and decisively served in this tragic case.

Governor Yusuf expressed deep sorrow over the incident and praised the DSS operatives and other security agencies for their proactive response.

He further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the state’s security apparatus through increased investment in intelligence gathering, logistics, and inter-agency collaboration.

“This senseless tragedy has shaken us to the core,” the governor stated. “I commend the DSS for acting swiftly and decisively. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our people and ensure that those who threaten our peace are brought to justice.”

Governor Yusuf also assured the public that his administration will continue to support all security formations with the necessary tools and resources to fight crime.

He called on citizens to remain vigilant and support the efforts of security agencies through timely information sharing.