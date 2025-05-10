JOHESU Threatens Strike over Non-compliance to FG’s Directives on Consultant Pharmacists

The Joint Sector Union and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (JOHESU) has issued an ultimatum to the federal government to invoke sanctions on non-compliant Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) to the implementation of the directives on Consultant Pharmacists or its members will embark on industrial action.

This was contained in a memo to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Pate, dated 29th April, 2025, and titled: ‘Ongoing threats to the implementation of the Pharmacist Consultant Cadre circular and directives in Federal Health Institutions(FHIS)’.

The union expressed displeasure over recent press release by the Lagos State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) rejecting the appointments of Consultant Pharmacists and giving ultimatum to Chief Executive Officers of federal health institutions in Lagos State who had implemented the circular and directives, to immediately reverse the appointments or risk industrial action.

JOHESU is the umbrella body of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutions, and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

In the document signed by the National Chairman of JOHESU, Kabiru Ado Minjibir and National Secretary, Martin Egbanubi, on the development it reminded the minister that implementation of the Pharmacist Consultant circular and directives by the Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) was a key item on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the federal government and JOHESU at the conciliation meeting on 29th October 2024.

The body noted that the resolution was specific on punishment for noncompliance with government directives on the implementation of the Pharmacist Consultant circular.

“In fact, the resolution of the conciliation meeting at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment held on 20th December, 2024 says: ‘Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare shall invoke sanctions on noncompliant FHIs after March, 31st 2025 in order to enforce the implementation of the circular and directives on Consultant Pharmacists’.”

JOHESU expressed strong concern over the inaction of the Ministry of Health and Social welfare against the non-implementation of the directives by some states, especially the Lagos State, where the branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) had ordered the state officials who had complied to the directive to immediately reverse the appointments or its members will embark on strike action.

