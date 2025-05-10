Group to Hamzat: We Won’t Forget Your Words on Consensus candidacy

A non-political and non-profitmaking group, The Lagos Shephered (TLS), has told the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, that it would never forget his statement, where he described consensus as the party’s tradition.

Hamzat while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party secretariat in Ogba, Lagos, said, “Let’s do it the way we have been doing. It is going to be a consensus. We will apportion things to one another.”

However, reacting, the Protem Chairman of the group, Kazeem Abaranje, said, “Above is a statement credited to the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

“He said this while addressing APC members at the party secretariat in Lagos on Wednesday, ahead of the primaries for local government elections this weekend. The event was widely reported by major national dailies. So, he was not quoted out of context.

“Dr. Hamzat was basking in the euphoria of the moment because the current situation, which ceded many positions to him and his group, paid off, hence the statement, claiming it was the party’s tradition.

“Unfortunately, those words are significant ‘notes for file’ that will ring true in a couple of years from now when another election cycle is due and his loyalty to the party leadership will be brought to a huge test.

“If in the lead-up to the 2027 elections, the party decides “to do it the way it’s been doing it” and settles for a consensus, other than himself in the choice of its next governorship candidates, there would not be room for anyone or group to blackmail the leadership.

“He would be reminded of those words above in bold immutable prints! This is not to dispute his claims, but to properly put him on the record for espousing such a laudable party tradition.

“What we would not do is accept those words just because they are convenient and suit his current craving as a political leader in the state. We will make sure they apply truly as the timeless tradition of the party that has functioned and yielded results over the years.”