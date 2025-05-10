FG, World Bank Launch $500m Irrigation, Power Project

.Bank to advance gender-inclusive economic growth in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated the Steering Committee for the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project aimed to enhance national food security, water management, and climate resilience.

The project, valued at $500 million and supported by the World Bank, aims to deliver large-scale multi-purpose infrastructure for irrigation and hydropower generation, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Also, the Bank is moving to advance gender-inclusive economic growth in Nigeria through a collaboration with Do Take Action.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee for the SPIN project in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, who chairs the Steering Committee said the initiative aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the minister, the SPIN project builds on the success of the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project, which helped rehabilitate about 32,000 hectares of irrigation schemes and empowered Water Users Associations (WUAs) across the country.

“Nigeria is committed to improving its food, water, and energy security.

“Through this project, we are targeting 500,000 hectares of irrigated agriculture, 30 Gigawatts of sustainable energy, and strengthened resilience to floods, droughts, and climate change.

“The project consists of four key components: Institutional Strengthening, Irrigation Modernisation, Dam Safety and Operational Improvements, and Effective Project Management.

“It will be implemented under two models; Model 1, which focuses on federal government-managed schemes in collaboration with interested states, and Model 2, which supports state-owned irrigation schemes”.

According to him, out of the 34 states that expressed interest in participating in the project, 27 pledged to meet the readiness criteria, and 17 states have been confirmed as qualified.

He said these states satisfied three key requirements: enacting a WUA law at the state level, allocating budgetary provisions for WUA operations and maintenance, and establishing counterpart funding.

The minister commended the SPIN Interim Team for field assessments and preparing key documents, including the Project Appraisal, Implementation Manual, and 18-month work plan.

He noted that the steering committee, composed of ministers from relevant sectors and commissioners from participating states, would serve as the apex policy and decision-making body for the project.

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, described the SPIN project as timely, noting that it would build on the achievements of the TRIMING initiative to further transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Kyari commended the World Bank for its continued support towards sustainable development across various sectors, but emphasised the need to place greater focus on measuring concrete outcomes.

“In every programme we implement, whether within our ministries or in partnership with international stakeholders, we must ask a fundamental question: What specific results will this project deliver?

“In the case of agricultural production, what measurable outcomes are we targeting? Clarity on such goals ensures that our efforts are meaningful and result-driven.

“While our rapidly growing population is often viewed as a burden, I see it as a powerful opportunity.

“With strategic planning and the right investments, this population can become a major force for innovation and economic growth. Let us not forget that Nigeria remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.”

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable energy through hydropower, outlining it as key to achieving energy and food security.

Adelabu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Mahmadu Mamman, said the initiative was a major step towards optimising the country’s water resources for long-term development.

In a different development, the Bank in collaboration with Do Take Action is hosting the inaugural Women Conference 2025, themed: ‘Scaling Up Impact: Women’s Economic Empowerment Through Affirmative Procurement’ on May 13 in Abuja.

According to a statement by Communications Director, DO Take Action, Uzoma Ezeson, “The conference aims to mobilise support for a 30 per cent affirmative procurement quota for women-owned businesses in Nigeria. Set to gather over 700 women entrepreneurs, procurement professionals, development agencies, and civil society leaders, the conference will spotlight policy, practice, and partnership models that can accelerate women’s participation in public and private procurement.”

The Co-Founder of Do Take Action, Precious Ebere Chinonso-Obi, was quoted to have said: “Women-led businesses are engines of economic growth with market share of about 40 per cent of businesses in Nigeria, but they continue to be shut out of procurement opportunities. We are calling for intentional policies, starting with a 30 per cent procurement target—to level the playing field and unlock the full economic potential of women in Nigeria.”

The statement read: “Building on the success of the Scaling Women Economic Empowerment through Procurement (SWEEP) initiative, the conference will serve as a platform to assess progress, share success stories, and drive actionable solutions. Key segments will include keynote speeches, high-level panel discussions, business matchmaking, and exhibitions of innovative women-led enterprises.

“The call for 30 per cent affirmative procurement echoes the growing demand for institutional reforms that prioritise economic equity. Organisers emphasise that achieving this target requires strong political will, accountability mechanisms, and dedicated procurement pipelines for women entrepreneurs. The event is open to women business owners, government agencies, donor organisations, civil society groups, and media partners, and holds on Tuesday, May 13 at NCC Annex, Citec Estate, Airport Junction, Jabi, Abuja.”