Contribute to Nation’s Devt , Army Veterans, Retiring Personnel Charged

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Veterans and retiring personnel of the Nigerian Army have been charged to use their years of experience and wealth of knowledge to contribute to the development of the country even after service.

The call was made at the closing of a business training organised for personnel and Army veterans, ahead of their post-retirement life, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

In his remarks, Chief of Administration (Army), Major Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu who noted that the gains of the training cannot be overemphasised, expressed optimism that the objectives of the training have been achieved.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Administration, Veteran Affairs, Major Gen. Uriah Opuene, Fejokwu observed that the lectures were educative and thought-provoking.

He tasked participants to employ what they have learnt in course of the training, especially for their personal development and the development of the country at large.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the objectives of the pre-retirement training and business development strategy for retiring personnel and members have been achieved. I believe that we all now have better perspectives on the issues deliberated upon.

“Frankly speaking, gains of discussing these relevant topics cannot be overemphasised. It is on this note that the army headquarters never relents in offering seminars such as this.

“I strongly believe that capacity building is underpinned on knowledge throughout the period of the seminar and foundational understanding of this training, our personnel including the veterans stand a better chance of being more effective in preparation and leading a more successful and productive post-retirement life,” he stated.

On his part, Director Reserves, Army Headquarters in the Department of Administration Brig. Gen. Eddie Effiong, noted that the lecture has broadened the knowledge of participants on the way to more successfully and productively manage their post-retirement lives.

Earlier in his Lecture titled: ‘Development of Business’, Brig. Gen. Muraina Raji (rtd), emphasised the need for broad knowledge, dedication and identification of area of strength in running a successful business.

He mentioned that good market research, strategic skills, marketing skill, financing are some of the keys to running a successful business venture.

Also, speaking on the topic: ‘Managing a Successful Business’, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Whyte (rtd), identified common mistakes people make in business to include; who to employ, absence/lack of adequate monitoring of the business, lack of benchmark, lack of clear-cut demarcation of finances, amongst others.

He added that location, financing and culture are also important aspects for consideration while establishing a business in order to successful.