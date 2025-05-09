Time Magazine Names Pate Among Top 100 Global Health Personalities

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said that the Coordinating Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, CON, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, and Director of Nutrition, Mrs. Ladidi K. Bako-Aiyegbusi, have been listed among 2025 TIME100 Magazine’s most influential figures shaping the future of global health

The TIME100 Health list honours visionaries, reformers, and advocates who are transforming health systems, advancing medical science, and improving lives globally. The inclusion of two Nigerian leaders from the same institution underscores Nigeria’s growing prominence in global health leadership.

This recognition was announced in a press statement signed by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, on Thursday.

Alaba said that Prof. Pate’s selection was an acknowledgement of his decades-long commitment to health equity, system reform, and primary healthcare advancement.

“Under his leadership and aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria is undergoing a historic transformation in its health sector focused on improved governance, better health outcomes, unlocking healthcare value chains, and bolstering health security”.

Alaba said that Mrs. Ladidi K. Bako-Aiyegbusi, was honoured for her pioneering leadership in advancing national nutrition policy and driving systemic food and nutrition reforms.

“Her work has been instrumental in improving maternal and child nutrition outcomes and reducing malnutrition across vulnerable populations through multisectoral, evidence-based strategies.

She has led several high-impact initiatives, including:,” he said.