Team MVP Steals the Spotlights on Day 3 of MTN CHAMPS Grand Final 

Team MVP delivered a powerful performance on Day 3 of the ongoing MTN CHAMPS Grand Finals at the Goldwill Akpabio Stadium, with many of their athletes asserting their dominance and securing podium finishes that validated their selection for the event.

Ebimoboere Christopher led a dominant 1-2-3 finish for Team MVP in the Cadet (U-14) girls’ 100m, racing to gold with a new personal best of 12.61s, while teammates Ella Udumubrai (12.97s) and Jolaade Adesanya (12.98s) claimed Silver and Bronze respectively.

In the Cadet Boys’ 100m, Abdulaleem Abdulsalam emerged as the standout performer, clinching gold with a new personal best of 11.88s. Team MVP’s Aaron Usifo secured the Bronze, while Saviour Nnokama of Secondary Grammar School Ibeno claimed Silver.

There was more Team MVP dominance in the Youth (U-17) Girls’ 100m, with Bernice Onoriode (12.40s), Goodnews Saturday (12.46s), and Rebecca Enilolobo (12.63s) completing another 1-2-3 sweep.

In the Youth Boys’ 100m, Muhammed Jimoh stormed to gold in 11.09s, just ahead of teammate Destiny Reuben (11.11s) who took silver. Onyemech Peter Onoriode of Osadenis Mixed Secondary School clocked 11.13s for bronze.

Ejiro Peter maintained her winning streak in the Junior (U-20) Women’s 100m, clocking a new PB of 11.81s for gold. Teammate Tejiri Ugoh followed closely in 11.92s (PB), with Faith Chukwuma of Osadenis rounding out the podium in 11.94s (PB).

In the Junior Men’s 100m, Obiano’s Stanley Willam took the title in a personal best of 10.68s, ahead of Team MTN’s Alvin Onyeama (10.72s) and Righteous Olerirume of Favoured Stars.

Kate Odumosu delivered a commanding performance in the Senior Women’s 100m, sprinting to a new PB of 11.36s. Chioma Cynthia (11.62s) and Chika Bakwanye (11.74s) followed for Silver and Bronze.

Representing MoC, Paris 2024 semifinalist Favour Ashe secured his second consecutive MTN CHAMPS title, winning the Senior Men’s 100m in a Season’s Best (SB) of 10.20s. Bayelsa’s Augustine Ezuruike (10.48s, PB) and Amreremenore Edesiri of Global Track & Field (10.56s, PB) completed the podium.

In the Girls’ 400m, Victory Aganya of Team MVP clocked a new PB of 58.29s for GOLD. She was followed by Team MTN’s Chizoba Onyemauwa (58.58s) and teammate Mary Chioma Edeh (58.63s, PB).

The Youth Boys’ 400m saw another Team MVP sweep, with Jesulayomi Ogundijo leading the way, trailed by Chukwueweniwe Olisa Emmanuel and Ibrahim Ahmed.

Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo extended his dominance from MTN CHAMPS Lagos, winning the Junior Men’s 400m in 47.49s. Teammate Stephen Adejumo claimed Silver, narrowly edging out Obiano’s Chidiebere Chigozie Obed for Bronze.

Miracle Sonny continued her strong form by taking GOLD in the Junior Women’s 400m with a PB of 53.81s. Team MTN’s Toheebat Jimoh clocked 54.30s (PB) for Silver, and Team MVP’s Elizabeth Olumide grabbed Bronze in 55.13s.

Victor Sampson, reigning NDDC Sports Festival champion, won the Senior Men’s 400m in 47.07s. Michael Ighogboja of Global Track & Field followed with a PB of 47.10s, while Johnson Nnamani took Bronze in 47.19s.

Rhoda Adisa ran a tactical race in the Senior Women’s 400m, winning GOLD in a new PB of 53.96s. Team MTN’s Miracle Donald also set a PB (54.11s) for Silver, and Odot Udo edged out Jane Onyeneho for Bronze with 54.50s.

After three days of intense competition, Team MVP emerged as the dominant force in the Cadet category, topping both the Boys’ and Girls’ standings with 40 and 39 points, respectively.

In the Boys’ division, Aunty Iso International, Okrika, trailed in a distant second with 16 points, while Lutheran High secured third place with 14 points.

On the Girls’ side, Ibiaku Itam Community finished second with 23 points, followed by Four Towns Community in third with 12 points.

Team MVP B dominated the Youth Boys’ standings with 58 points as Team MVP A followed with 30 points, and Afaha Eket Government in third with 14 points.

Team MVP A led the Youth Girls’ category with 53 points over Charity of the Most Precious Blood (27 points) and Ikot Ibiok Girls (20 points).

In the Junior Mixed category, Akwa Ibom led the standings with a commanding 77 points, followed by Team MTN with 48 points and Obiano with 32 points.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom also dominated the Senior category, finishing with 92 points. Big Joe and Cross River tied for second place with 37 points each, with Bayelsa and Altivelis following with 30 points apiece.