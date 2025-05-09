Stakeholders Tasked to Educate Women-in-Mining on Economic Opportunity in Industry

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Stakeholders in the mining sector have been urged to expose women- in- mining to the economic opportunities available, training and information that can assist them to advance the growth of mining industry in the country.

The Programme Manager of a non- governmental organisation (NGO),Center for Gender Economics in Africa (CGEA), Regina Solomon made the call in Ilorin, Kwara state capital during one-day training workshop organised for over 50 women- in- mining in the state

The theme of training workshop was, “Empowering Women in Mining to Understand Climate Change Impacts and Advocate for Nigeria’s Energy Transition.”

She said, “the programme is to expose women to the economic opportunities in the sector through empowerment with the necessary information and training.

“Your presence shows the strength and determination of women in the mining sector to not only thrive in their work but to lead conversations on climate resilience and Nigeria’s energy future”

She also said, “This training is designed to help deepen our understanding of how climate change affects small-scale mining, and how the ongoing shift towards renewable energy opens new opportunities for women in the mining sector.”

On her part, the facilitator of the programme CEO, Olive Community Development Initiative (OCDI), Mrs Oluwatoni Adeleke, explained that the workshop will benefit the women to learn to speak in one voice, and advocate for their right to get support from the government for their needs.

“This will make them become leaders in the energy sector, learn about the new minerals in demand, access resources and reach out to organizations that can help,” she added.

Speaking, the permanent secretary, Kwara state ministry of Solid Minerals, Ishiaq Yinka Olokooba stated that, “women- in- mining in Kwara state started in 2021 and has helped in reshaping both skilled and unskilled women in the mining sector.

He said, “Mining has long being pillar of economic growth in Nigeria and across Africa. Women often working in small scale artisanal and community-based mining have been an invisible yet vital part of this sector especially in hard washing of minerals and crushing of stones.”