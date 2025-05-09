Sani Lauds Dangote on Fight against Hunger

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has commended Aliko Dangote Foundation for unrelenting commitment to the fight against hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

Sani made the commendation yesterday while flagging off the distribution of 35,000 of 10kg bags of rice to the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna state by the foundation.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Sani Liman Kila, said each local government will get 1,522 bags, noting that interventions by the foundation have been well targeted and impactful.

According to the governor, the foundation’s social protection initiatives aligns with the policies and programmes of the Kaduna state government on social investment.

The governor said: “Since the inception of our administration, we have impacted on the lives of our citizens through the delivery of basic services with a focus on health, education and social protection.”

‘’We have been supporting economic recovery through inclusive growth and development, financial inclusion and literacy for the poor and vulnerable, humanitarian response focusing on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and improving peace, safety and security.”

The governor said his administration will continue to partner with people-focused foundations like the Aliko Dangote Foundation to improve the living conditions of the poor and vulnerable in the state.

Speaking earlier, the representative of the foundation, Sadiq Ahmed,

said the Foundation’s Annual National Food Intervention Project is ‘’targeting over one million less privileged Nigerians nationwide.’’

According to him, the distribution cuts across all the 774 local governments in the country, ‘’in line with the core values of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s businesses.”

Sadiq added the initiative embodies compassion, solidarity and shared responsibility which are part of the Foundation’s response to the current economic challenges in the country.

“The distribution of palliatives reflects commitment to supporting our communities in line with our core values,” he added.