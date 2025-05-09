Renaissance Africa Provides Medical Outreach to 5,000 Bayelsans, Equipment, Drugs to ICU in Rivers Hospital

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





About 5,000 residents of two local government areas in Bayelsa State are expected to benefit from a 10-day free medical outreach organised by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited.

General Manager, Relations and Sustainable Development at Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Mr Igo Weli, who announced the outreach yesterday during a ceremony at Kaima Referral Hospital, said the programme was designed to enhance healthcare delivery to the people.

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and its joint venture partners, including Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), also donated vital medical equipment and essential drugs to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), in demonstration of their commitment to strengthening healthcare in their operational areas.

The outreach in Bayelsa State is a continuation of “Bayelsa Vision Plus”, designed to carry out free eye surgeries in 23 communities in the state.

The programme, organised in collaboration with Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation, Uzu Field, GSW, and Epu2 Project Team, offers a wide range of accessible quality health care services.

It was flagged off in Kaima community, Kolokuma/Opokuna Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking yesterday during the opening ceremony at Kaima Referral Hospital, Weli, who was represented by Community Relations Manager, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Mr. Evans Krukrubo, explained that the medical outreach was a programme of “Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and our joint venture partners, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, TotalEnergies, and Agip Energy and Natural Resources.”

Weli added, “This is a 10-day community-focused initiative that provides comprehensive eye care services to people of communities that house projects of the Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited.

“The projects and communities covered in this programme are EPU2 Project communities (Kaima, Okorotomu, Igbainwari, Orubiri, Gbaran-ama, Ayibabiri, in Kolokuma/Opokuna LGA.”

He said others included UZu Project communities (Polaku, Asaingbini, Tonuama, Koroama, Kumboama, in Gbaran); and GSW Project communities (Opolo, Onopa, Yenizuegene, Etegwe, in Epie/Atissa).

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, said the state was determined to take qualitative healthcare to the doorsteps of every citizen of Bayelsa.

Brisibe lauded Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and its partners for the initiatives, saying the Governor Douye Diri administration has taken some bold steps in healthcare delivery to Bayelsa people.

The paramount ruler of the community, King Jerry Purutoru, commended the oil company for the free medical outreach.

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and its joint venture partners equally donated medical equipment and drugs to the ICU of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

During the handover ceremony at Renaissance headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, RSUTH received three ventilators, a laser therapy machine, and a significant supply of seed stock drugs aimed at bolstering the hospital’s capacity to provide critical care and ensure consistent drug availability.

Weli said during the handover of the items, “The gesture by Renaissance and our partners is to enhance the capacity of the hospital to provide critical care to patients in need, improve the training of upcoming healthcare personnel, and provide support to dedicated healthcare professionals in their mission to save lives and improve patient outcomes.”

Stakeholder Relations Lead, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Mrs. Uzo Ejidoh, who represented Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Oluwaseyi Omotowa, stated that the donations were part of a broader social intervention strategy of the Renaissance-operated joint venture.

On hand to receive the donations was the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Chizindu Alikor, who said the hospital’s management was excited that its request to Renaissance and its partners for assistance was granted.