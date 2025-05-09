Ondo Monarch, Two Chiefs Remanded for Alleged Impersonation

Fidelis David in Akure

Chief Magistrate Court in Akure, Ondo State, has remanded a self- acclaimed monarch, Adekolajo Aladeseyi, for allegedly parading himself as the traditional ruler of Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

Aladeseyi was arraigned alongside two ‘chiefs’ of the community, Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle, over the illegal installation of Aladeseyi as the Olujare of Ijare without the approval of the Ondo State Government.

The three accused were, however, ordered to be remanded in custody on the order of the Chief Magistrate Jaiyeola Solomon Ogungade for instigating crisis in Ijare over the vacant stool Olujare of Ijare.

The Police Prosecutor, Babatunde Ajiboye, told the court that the suspects exhibited a conduct likely to cause breach of peace and deliberately flouting the chief law of the state.

The charge read: “That you Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle and others at large on April 15, 2025, at about 1 a.m. at Ijare town within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court did conspire together to commit misdemeanor to wit conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 517 (A) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State, Nigeria, 2006.”

“That you Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence, Adegbenro Akanle and others at large on the same date, time and place at about the aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause breach public peace by illegally and purport to install one Adekolajo Aladese as the Olujare of Ijare without the approval of the Ondo State Executive Council of Chief and thereby committed an offense contrary to punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

It follows: “That you Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence, Ajidahun, Adegbenro Akanle and others at large on the same date, time and place at the aforementioned magisterial district did install or purport to install Adekolajo Aladeseyi as the Olujare of Ijare without the approval by the Ondo State Executive Council of Chiefs and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 15(1) (2) (a) (b) of the Ondo State Chiefs Law Cap. 27 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Additionally, the prosecutor said he has seven witnesses to present as witnesses, with proof of evidence to be presented during the trial.

However, all the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against them.

Also, the lead counsel to the suspects, Mr. Adelanke Akinrata prayed the court to grant bail to them in liberal terms and said the application is premised on section 36 sub 5 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

He argued that the defendants are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty according to Section 146 sub 1 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

Akinrata said the essence of bail is to ensure the presence and guarantee of the accused to stand trial before the court, assuring them the availability of the suspects during trial.

Unfortunately, a chief and kingmaker in the town, Wemimo Olaniran said there would be a crisis in the town if the accused persons were granted bail by the court.

He said there was a detachment of police to maintain peace in the town over the obaship crisis and his colleagues are living in fear of being attacked by hoodlums loyal to the self-styled monarch.

However, Magistrate Jaiyeola Solomon Ogungade adjourned the ruling on the bail application to May 12 and remanded the suspects in custody pending the determination of the application.