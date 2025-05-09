Of Opposition Politics and Distractions in Enugu

Jaja Ifeanyichukwu writes that there appears to be no viable opposition to the second term bid of Governor Peter Mbah who has been delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of Enugu State.

During the 2023 general elections in Enugu State, President Bola Tinubu did not enjoy any visible electoral push from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reason being that the party packaged an alternative to a vacuum by way of a governorship candidate.

The nomination of Geoffrey Nnaji as the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election remains one of the many mistakes by the opposition in Enugu State. This mistake has continued to haunt those who stood against the flow of popular opinion among the electorate.

It was the first demonstration of the absence of qualitative competitors in the face of the nomination of a consensus candidate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ruling party in the state got it right at its governorship primary such that the feeble voices of dissent experimented with drab opposition politics.

One of such instances of laidback opposition was the move by the defeated governorship aspirant on the PDP platform, Mr. Chijioke Edeoga, who was propelled by some godfather wannabes to contest the election on a different platform. Even under the Labour Party, it was obvious that the candidate was not the best choice to the PDP candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah.

So, for the APC, virtually everybody in Enugu State knew that the party was Governor Hope Uzodimma’s special purpose vehicle to demonstrate his desire for political expansionism in the Southeast.

It was therefore expected that the Imo State governor’s man, Nnaji, would be planted in the party to serve as his eyes and ears.

Another election cycle is approaching, and such a personality who has always lived in the shadows of Senator Uzodimma is raising his head as a potential governorship flag bearer once again. And some Enugu people are already shouting, how?

Most of those who express worry how Uche Nnaji — for that is how we all know him — has the boldness to aspire again. As a Minister, our people have been wondering whether he understands the expectations of President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda for Science, Technology and Innovation.

At a time when many public-spirited individuals are setting up incubation hubs to enhance the technological and ICT skills of young people, Nigeria’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation is searching for how to turn his ministry into a fulcrum of activities or a place for the harvest of ideas.

One expected that Minister Nnaji should have by now outlined the essential pillars of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as they concern the crucial topics of Science, Technology and Innovation. Is that too much to ask for?

If Nigerians are not worried that the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has turned into a dry ground, those of us from Enugu State can no longer hold back on this, just for the mere reason that our son and brother sits in that office.

This writer feels that the rating of the minister in office serves as a huge red flag for anybody desiring to govern Enugu State. That concern becomes acute, when viewed against the background of the current yeoman’s job being done by the incumbent, who incidentally has been in office for just 23 months.

The people of Enugu State should not be pleased to hear that President Tinubu allowed Nnaji to leave the federal cabinet for the purpose of preparing for his governorship ambition. We can do without the unnecessary heat or incredulous noise that the minister’s governorship pursuit would bring to the state.

Nnaji is a happy and easygoing young man. There can be no doubt about that.

During his last chase of the governorship, all that voters heard from him during the campaign rallies were monosyllables and attempts at policy enunciation. The verdict of our people, including rural market women, was that “nkea esoho kwa” (This one does not follow).

As a state that has been blessed with charismatic leaders, beginning from the dapper Chief Jim Nwobodo, through the intellectually mesmerising Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani and elegant Sullivan Chime, it is obvious that Nnaji’s mere appearance on the gubernatorial ballot may be a distraction to younger elements.

So, as Nigerians have been called upon to beam their searchlights of accountability on their state governors, we in Enugu State feel relieved that we are already blessed with a visionary and purpose-driven governor with keen mind and eyes on the future.

Consequently, it beggars belief that the minister should be allowed to come and be part of the political struggle in Enugu State.

President Tinubu should retain Nnaji as a member of the federal cabinet, knowing that just as APC has no presence in the state, Enugu State stakeholders of all the various political parties are resolved to support him and their performing governor in 2027.

Finally, it would also interest the President to know that in his usual pacific disposition, Governor Mbah’s inclusive leadership has brought together all voices of dissent into a common fold. All those who tried to contest against him in 2023 have acknowledged the goodness and leadership of Peter, knowing that peace comes from love and affection.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation should continue to enjoy his office in Abuja, because everybody is happy in Enugu State without the distractions of opposition.

Tomorrow is already here in Enugu!

-Dr Ifeanyichukwu writes from University of Nigeria, Nsukka.