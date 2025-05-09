Goldberg to Celebrate Cultural Brilliance at 2025 AMVCA Cultural Night

Chinedu Eze





Goldberg, Nigeria’s iconic lager beer, has announced its sponsorship of the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Night, scheduled to hold today, May 9, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The AMVCAs remain the most prestigious celebration of African film and television honouring remarkable contributions to storytelling and artistic expression across the continent.

The Cultural Night, one of the most anticipated events in the AMVCA line-up, serves as a vibrant platform to showcase Africa’s rich heritage, indigenous fashion, music, and creative expression.

A key highlight of Goldberg’s sponsorship is the brand’s commitment to rewarding creative expression through fashion.

The Best Dressed Male and Female at the Cultural Night will each receive ₦1 million, recognising individuals whose attire reflects elegance, innovation, and cultural depth.

The AMVCA Cultural Night is one of the most anticipated and prestigious events in the African entertainment calendar, known for its celebration of Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

The night spotlights the creativity, passion, and innovation that define African fashion, music, film, and artistry. It is a dazzling showcase of African excellence, where the brightest talents come together to honor the creative spirit that transcends borders.

From the elegance of the red carpet to the vibrant performances, the AMVCA Cultural Night provides a platform for individuals to express their cultural pride, making it an unforgettable celebration of African culture.

The night provides the perfect stage to further express Goldberg’s “Goldstandard” campaign, which has been running since the beginning of the year. As the AMVCA’s focus on creativity, artistic achievement, and excellence resonates deeply with Goldberg’s mission to redefine what it means to be exceptional.

As Goldberg embraces its identity as a national brand, the Goldstandard campaign amplifies the message that excellence knows no boundaries. From the excitement of the Cultural Night to the everyday triumphs of its consumers, Goldberg is positioning itself as a symbol of pride and aspiration for all Nigerians, transcending cultural and regional boundaries.

“Goldberg is more than a drink; it is a symbol of identity, heritage, and the collective pride we share as Africans,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg.

“Our sponsorship of the AMVCA Cultural Night allows us to stand side by side with the continent’s brightest talents, those who continue to shape narratives and elevate our culture on a global stage.”

The 11th AMVCA Cultural Night will be a landmark celebration of African creativity and cultural expression, celebrating those who truly embody the Gold Standard.