Flying Eagles in Tough Q’final Clash with Defending Champions Senegal

Seven-time champions, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been handed a tough assignment in the quarterfinal stage of the U20 AFCON in Egypt as they were yesterday paired against defending champions Senegal for a place in the semi final.

Senegal, who won the U20 AFCON in style two years ago also in Egypt, beat DR Congo 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinal.

The Aliyu Zubair wards forced Kenya’s Rising Stars to a 2-2 draw in the last match of Group B for Nigeria to finish second on the table with five points, two behind group leaders Morocco.

They will therefore be seeking revenge against their fellow West Africans after the Cub Teranga Lions defeated them 1-0 in the opening match of the 2023 U20 AFCON.

The quarterfinal in Ismailia Monday afternoon will kick-off 3pm Nigerian time.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile, from 27th September to 19th October.

