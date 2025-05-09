EFCC Nabs 47 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Directorate, yesterday arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters during coordinated sting operations at different locations in Kwara State.

The arrests were carried out following actionable intelligence gathered on the suspects’ alleged involvement in various forms of cybercrime.

A statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, stated that: “The suspects were apprehended at strategic locations, including Awolowo Road, Tanke, and Harmony Estate in Ilorin, as well as Ganmo and Amoyo in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.”

The statement said: “Upon arrest, a cache of items believed to be proceeds of cybercrime were recovered from the suspects. These include 10 luxury vehicles, 74 assorted mobile phones, 18 laptops, and a motorcycle.”

The statement, however, said that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

