Don’t Derail Lagos APC Primaries, Aspirant Urges Opponents

As the primaries of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Council election come up tomorrow, aspirants have been enjoined to desist from the blackmail and threats aimed at derailing the process.

A chairmanship aspirant in Lagos Island, Biodun Coker, made the appeal yesterday following reports that Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in the state condemned the involvements of children of politicians in the primaries.

Coker wondered when it became a sin for scion of prominent political leaders to aspire to political positions.

“When did it become a sin for a child to look up to their parent? In business, religion, sports, and every other walk of life, we celebrate children who follow in the footsteps of their parents. Why then should politics be treated differently? There is no shame in legacy when it is rooted in service, values, and impact. I am proud of my father’s record in public service, just as I am committed to forging my own through integrity and hard work.

“In any case, let it be known that my father, Yemisi Coker, has not held any political office since the start of the Fourth Republic in 1999. So the question must be asked: how then is Biodun Coker “feeling entitled”? There is no automatic pathway, no inheritance, and certainly no shortcut. What I bring to the table is not legacy—it is preparation, hard work, and a commitment to serve.

“Let me be clear: I am not running because of my name—I am running because I believe in public service, and because I have prepared for this role through community engagement, leadership development, and transformative, innovative empowerment initiatives that speak directly to the needs of our people. This campaign is not about entitlement; it is about impact, capacity, and integrity. We will continue to campaign with dignity, focus, and truth—and leave the politics of fear, distortion, and desperation to those bereft of ideas or the courage to lead.”

He therefore, urged those fanning the embers of crisis to “face the people with ideas and solutions,” instead of hiding behind faceless publications and whisper campaigns. “Let them come forward and show us their record—what have they built, improved, or transformed in our community? Leadership is not declared in backrooms or headlines; it is proven in the streets, the markets, the schools, and in the lives of the people.”