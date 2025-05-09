Custodian Investment Grows Profit by 133% to N60.67bn

Kayode Tokede

Despite the difficult macro-economic environment that characterized the 2024 fiscal year, Custodian Investment Plc has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N60.67 billion, about 133 per cent increase from N22.99 billion reported in 2023.

The company also declared gross revenue of N152 billion in 2024, representing an increase of 54 per cent from N98.872 billion in 2023.

Chairman of Custodian Investment, Dr. Omobola Johnson told shareholders at the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held over the weekend in Lagos that, “Our overall strong performance underscores the resilience of our business model and tenacity of our management team staff.”

She reassured shareholders that the board will continue to work with management to deploy the group’s assets professionally, prudently and profitably within the dictates of the evolving local and global economy.

She said, “In line with our commitment to deliver strong and sustainable returns to our shareholders, the board approved a total dividend of 125 kobo for every share of 50 Kobo held for the financial year 2024, which is made up of interim dividend of 15 Kobo paid earlier and a final dividend of 110 Kobo.”

Also speaking, Group Managing Director of Custodian Investment, Mr. Wole Oshin said in a bid to ensure they continue to grow and deliver value to all stakeholders, they will focus on the following key areas which include enhancing stakeholder value, innovation and adaptability, integrity and governance, collaboration and growth as well as sustainability and social responsibility.