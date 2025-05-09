China Says Taiwan Independence Threat to its Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

•Advises journalists against reports suggesting independence of Taiwan

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The People’s Republic of China on Thursday said Taiwan independence was a serious threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China said the Taiwan question concerned China’s national sentiment, without any ambiguity, which could not be argued or challenged.

Chief, Political Section of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Zhu Songbo, expressed the views at the Media Salon on the One-China Principle as the Bedrock of China-Nigeria Relations, in Abuja.

Songbo explained that under the one-China principle, which asserts that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan was an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China was the only legitimate government representing all of China.

Songbo added that the application of the one-China principle was universal, unconditional, and unquestionable, stressing that all countries that have diplomatic relations with China and all member states of the United Nations must unconditionally adhere to the one-China principle.

On how Nigeria was handling the Taiwan issue, Songbo said China appreciated the country’s commitment to the one-China principle, citing Nigeria’s actions, including the relocation of the Taiwan Trade Office out of Abuja.

He said, “Nigeria has been adhering to the one-China principle, which has been appreciated by China.

“We hope that Nigeria will continue to uphold this principle and support China’s efforts to achieve national reunification.”

Songbo cautioned media practitioners against using language that implied Taiwan’s independence or sovereignty, urging them to adhere to the principles of objectivity, fairness, and truthfulness when reporting on China and the Taiwan question.

He stated, “We hope that all of you will have a better understanding of China’s position on the Taiwan question and will continue adhering to the principles of objectivity, fairness, and truthfulness when writing reports about China.”

Songbo further expressed concern over attempts by some forces to promote Taiwan independence, describing such efforts as a serious threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

He said, “The Taiwan independence separatist activities and external forces are a threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We firmly oppose any attempts to create a ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’ scenario.”

Songbo reaffirmed China’s commitment to peaceful reunification, while also emphasising the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region.

The Chinese envoy said, “We are committed to peaceful reunification, but we will not tolerate any attempts to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that all parties will work together to promote peace and stability in the region.”

Earlier, in a presentation, Director of Centre for China Studies, Charles Onunaiju, said the Chinese and Taiwanese were, in fact, one people sharing a common history and cultural heritage.

Onunaiju said Nigeria’s position on the one-China principle was sacrosanct, as evidenced by its commitment to recognising the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing all of China.

According to him, “The Taiwan Trade Office in Lagos operates merely as a trade facilitation entity, and not as an embassy, with its primary purpose being to promote economic and commercial ties between Taiwan and Nigeria.”

Onunaiju, however, said the activities of the Taipei Trade Office had been known to undermine Nigeria’s adherence to the One-China principle, which could potentially strain bilateral relations between Nigeria and China.

He stated, “Ultimately, Taiwan’s eventual return to China is an inseparable part of history, as the island has been an integral part of Chinese territory since ancient times, and reunification is seen as a necessary step towards realizing the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Head of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja, Professor Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, in his presentation said no country will allow secessionist groups to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and China was no exception in its stance against Taiwan independence.

Ibrahim, who is the Director of Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research, said the United Nations Resolution 2758 of 1971 recognised the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the only legal representative of China, with Taiwan considered an integral part of it, a position reinforced by several other laws and frameworks that support the One-China policy, including anti-secession laws.

“The concept of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ was propounded by Deng Xiaoping, aimed at achieving peaceful reunification, while allowing for different systems to coexist within a unified China.

“Nigeria adheres to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and as such, will not meddle in China’s internal affairs, including the Taiwan question.

“China and Nigeria share similar ideas and identity, and as a result, efforts by the Taiwan Trade Office to undermine the One-China principle are likely to fail, given the strong bilateral relations between Nigeria and China.”

Ibrahim added, “The One-China principle has been pivotal to the significant increase in trade volume between Nigeria and China, with trade exceeding over $20 billion, making China Nigeria’s third-largest trade partner.

“Furthermore, there have been tangible outcomes in terms of infrastructural interventions from the Chinese government, including the construction of rails and roads, which have contributed to Nigeria’s economic development.”

A lecturer at the International Institute of Journalism, Dr. Austin Maho, in his presentation on the role of the Nigerian media in reporting the Taiwan question, said the media played a critical role in shaping society and public perception, and as such, journalists should exercise caution and responsibility in their reportage, particularly, on sensitive issues, such as the Taiwan question.

Maho, who is also publisher a Daybreak Newspaper, said China considered Taiwan independence as a red line that should not be crossed, and journalists should be mindful of this in their reportage.

He stated, “To provide accurate and balanced coverage, journalists should thoroughly understand the issues between Nigeria and China, avoiding references to Taiwan as a ‘country’ or calling for enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Taiwan.”

“Media professionals should also be wary of Andy Ping Liu, representative of the Taiwan trade mission in Nigeria, who may attempt to promote Taiwan independence. “Vigilance is key among media professionals to ensure that their reporting does not inadvertently undermine the One-China principle or promote secessionist agendas.”