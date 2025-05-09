Buhari’s Ally, Buba Galadima, Urges Atiku to Stand Down 2027 Presidential Ambition

•PDP rejigs security architecture at secretariat

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has joined those pressuring former Vice-President Atiku Abubukar not to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking in a BBC Hausa interview, Galadima, who urged Atiku to step down from his perceived presidential ambition ahead of 2027, said it was time for him to rest after decades of political ambition.

“My advice is borne out of concern and love. Atiku has spent 33 years seeking the presidency. History will remember that he tried. But now, he should support and mentor a younger candidate,” he said.

He noted that Atiku, who would be 82 by the next election cycle, should consider the effects of age on leadership capacity.

According to him, “When Buhari won in 2015, he was 72. Atiku will be 82 by 2027. Most leadership crises are linked to age-related decline in thinking and reasoning.

Galadima added that even Atiku’s closest allies were now urging him to step aside and help promote a new face for the presidency, a new generation of Nigerians who can carry the nation forward with fresh energy and ideas.

He added that Atiku’s generation has done its bit in nation-building, pointing out that it would be a masterstroke if the former vice president and PDP yielded to new voices and new lead

Galadima, advised Atiku to embrace more elder statesman-like role like former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan

“If I had the chance, I’d tell Atiku the same thing. He’s done his bit. He’s been persistent. But now, he should play a fatherly role—help identify and support younger leaders,” he said.

On political realignments, Galadima advised restraint, saying it was too early to begin coalition talks.

“Rushing into politics now only gives the current government time to correct its mistakes and strategise. Politics is about timing,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a move to reinforce security at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, May27, the Acting National Secretary of the party, Arch Setonji Koshoedo, has started reorganising the party’s security structure

Already the Acting National Secretary has effected some internal redeployments including posting another experienced staff to head the security department.

The on-going reorganisation of the security structure ahead of the NEC meeting has been commended by party leaders and members as a right step by the Amb. Iliya Damagum-led NWC to restore security and reassure of safety at the party’s national secretariat.

He also directed other security measures, including screening of visitors and regulation of activities of non-staff operating within the party secretariat.

The security steps by acting secretary came after his inspection of security architecture and facilities at the secretariat, following a meeting with staff of the party on Monday, May 5, 2025 where the staff unanimously expressed grave concerns for their safety due to the continuous security breaches at the secretariat including invasion by strange faces and unauthorised armed persons.

The staff also cited a worrisome episode where members of the National Working Committee were assaulted by invaders, who attempted to prevent the party officials and other stakeholders from gaining access into the secretariat.

They related frightening experiences where the invaders issued threats to them and prevented them from accessing the complex.

The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) had also raised concerns over the security breaches leading to the disruption of its meeting earlier this year and resolved not to meet at the party’s secretariat until security was restored.

Similarly, a committee is being proposed as suggested in the staff meeting to investigate past breaches at the party’s national secretariat for a more effective reorganisation.