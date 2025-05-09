At Inauguration of Projects in Anambra, Tinubu Says Soludo is a Brilliant, Close Ally

•Says professor of economics knows the way

•Promises to work with state and zone

•Pleads for land to build retirement home

•President and I are progressives, it’s time to come together, declares gov

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, inaugurated some projects constructed by the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and described them as iconic and monumental.

Tinubu, who was in Anambra for a one-day working visit, and described Soludo as a brilliant man and close ally, inaugurated the new Anambra State Government House, which also has governor and presidential lodges.

The president equally inaugurated the Solution Funcity, the refurbished Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square and the Dr. Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy, and the iconic Light of the Nation Tower.

Tinubu further inaugurated an imposing edifice constructed by Dutum Construction Limited, which is seen not just as a significant tourism and beautification project, but designed to enhance the aesthetics of the Government House area and symbolise the state’s progressive identity.

During the tour, the president noted Soludo’s ability to lead the way for any state, a statement viewed as a significant boost for Soludo’s reelection bid.

This was as Soludo, too, noted that he and Tinubu were both leaders of progressive minded parties, saying it was high time all progressives came together to salvage Nigeria.

Tinubu who was hosted to a townhall meeting at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square said, “Two years ago, I stood here as a presidential candidate of my party to seek for your votes. I’m thankful for your support and I am happy to be here to commission some legacy projects.

“I salute the enterprise of the South east and her people, and your unwavering commitment to success, not just to the South east but to Nigeria as a whole.

“Soludo, your son, is my friend and still remains my friend. He is a brilliant man, he has the brain and knows the way and we will work together. We will work together to bring prosperity back and put Anambra on the rise.

“I have just commissioned several landmark projects today.

These are bold statements and they point to his ability as a leader. I remember when he (Soludo) wanted to consolidate banks and many people said it was impossible, but he did it and today we are benefiting from that action.

“We will continue to partner the state and the South east to protect our people. I have taken note of the appeals, especially about Anambra being the gully erosion capital of the South east. We will assist through the ecological funds and that will be rectified.”

The president, who acknowledged the persistence of abandoned federal road projects in the region, emphasised the strategic importance of completing roads linking Anambra to Kogi State to facilitate easier access to the South-South and Abuja.

“Abandoned federal road projects that link Anambra to Kogi then can become the fastest gateway between Abuja and Anambra South and South-South. I agree,” he said.

Tinubu addressed the state’s exclusion from the National Rail Master Plan, assuring residents that the Federal Ministry of Transportation would rectify the omission.

“I am standing before you to say that the Ministry of Transportation is aware and will include the connection in the Master Plan and give it attention,” he stated.

Commending the state government’s efforts in improving security, Tinubu reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to collaborating with Anambra and the Southeast to ensure peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

“With our progressive ideological alliance, we will continue to partner with your state to deliver shared prosperity in Anambra and to all Nigerians. As your President, I have always said and I am saying the same thing now: In our national anthem, we sing, ‘Though tribes are tongues may differ in brotherhood, we stand.

“We will continue to be brothers. We are one family, a single family, diverse, living in the same house called Nigeria. We are only staying in different rooms. Our diversity must lead to prosperity. We must work together to be a united Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu expressed deep appreciation for the chieftaincy title “Dikesimba of Anambra State”, conferred on him by traditional rulers of the state in recognition of his contributions to national development and unity.

The Traditional Ruler of Obosi and Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, conferred the title.

He also recalled a 2005 title, “Omenife of Awka,” bestowed on him by Eze Gibson Nwosu.

Earlier, the president was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Dike Si Mba Anambra, by all the traditional rulers in the state, a title, which in Igbo, means, a warrior from a distant land.

Reacting to the conferment, Tinubu said, “I feel very happy about the conferment of traditional chieftaincy title and I feel humbled. Going forward, I’m not just friends with Soludo, but I’m now one of you. I want to ask Soludo to look for a land for me where I will build my retirement home.”

Speaking, Soludo disclosed that his party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had years ago taken a stand to support any government in power at the federal level, and that the decision has not changed, as his government would support the Tinubu-led administration till it concludes its tenure in 2031.

“Your visit today is historic and consequential. This visit is not just to commission projects, because we have over 500 kilometers of roads to be commissioned. We have schools, water projects, hospitals and others that await commissioning.

“These projects are mere symbolism for a new Anambra State. We are in a haste to lay solid foundation and we are determined to change the trajectory of Anambra from a departure lounge to a destination.

“We are deeply grateful for the several road projects you are doing in the South east, and the list is quite a long one, running into hundreds of billions. Part of our master plan in Anambra is to dualise all trunk A and B roads. We are spending about N170 billion on that.

“Our partnership with federal government is working well and we benefit from all interventions in roads, scholarship, health and education. We are benefiting. Whatever is due to us, we are getting.

“We will, however, need intervention in some critical areas. Anambra remains the gully erection capital in Nigeria and they are far beyond what any state government will be able to take on,” Soludo said.

The governor further added that, “For the future of Nigeria, Tinubu must succeed and we will support him in every possible way not only to succeed but to excel.

“Before I joined the APGA, we adopted a paper to support any government in power and we have always supported the government in power and that position has not changed.

“Coincidentally, today, I can say that the government in power APC is a progressive government. We in APGA are also a progressive, and I can say that the progressives are working together no matter the party. APC are brothers to us in APGA.

“I can say that even though we are all progressives, we know who is the leader of progressives. It is time for all the progressives and federalists to unite and form a front for the good of Nigeria. Mr. president is the leader of the biggest progressive party, while I’m the leader of the oldest progressive party in the country.

“It won’t be a bad idea for you to relocate your office from Abuja to Awka and work here for one or two weeks. We will be happy to have Aso Rock relocate to Anambra for a week or two,” Soludo added jokingly.

Some prominent indigenes of the state, who spoke earlier insisted that Soludo was performing well and needed all the support he could get to achieve a second term in office, and continue his good works.

The indigenes included the South east chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mrs Ada Chukwudozie; prominent businessman, Sir Emeka Offor, and former Secretary-general, Commonwealth of Nations, Dr Emeka Anyaoku, among others like the governors of Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Gombe, Ogun and Delta States.

Also in attendance were Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu; Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Minister of State for foreign affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and National Security Adviser, Mr Nuhu Ribadu, among others.