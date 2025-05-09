Air Peace Partners Tecno Nigeria in Fresh Campaign

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace Limited, and leading smartphone giant, Tecno Nigeria, have partnered to launch the captivating campaign titled: ‘Free to Snap, Free to Soar’.

As part of the innovative collaboration, the two brands have rolled out exciting phases of the campaign, including “Fly and Win” and “Snap and Win,” which aim to reward loyalty, celebrate customers, and enhance the in-flight experience with a touch of technology and excitement.

In a recent surprise activation on board, one of its scheduled flights, Air Peace and Tecno Nigeria, thrilled passengers with a mid-air giveaway of the Camon 40 series, Tecno’s latest flagship smartphone. The giveaway, part of the “Fly and Win” phase, saw lucky passengers walk away with premium smartphone mid-flight, underlining both brands’ commitment to delivering exceptional value and delight.

The campaign also features the engaging “Snap and Win” phase, where

passengers are encouraged to take creative photos during their Air Peace flight experience and post them on social media, tagging both Air Peace and Tecno

Nigeria as participants stand the chance to win a free Economy return ticket on any of Air Peace’s domestic route and a brand-new Camon 40 smartphone.

Additionally, the campaign includes live draws hosted across social media

platforms, further amplifying the excitement and reach of the initiative.

Speaking on the significance of the campaign, Air Peace’s Chief Operating

Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, stated: “This partnership with Tecno Nigeria goes beyond marketing—it’s a powerful symbol of innovation, empowerment, and appreciation for our teeming flyers. As West Africa’s largest airline, we are constantly seeking new ways to reward our customers and redefine the flight experience. The ‘Free to Snap, Free to Soar’ campaign speaks to freedom, creativity, and connection. We invite more passengers to participate as the campaign winds down on the 31st of May 2025.”