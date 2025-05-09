Abosede George-Ogan: A Voice for Change in Nigerian Politics

As Nigeria grapples with the challenges of underrepresentation, one woman is determined to challenge the status quo. Abosede George-Ogan, co-founder of ElectHer, a non-governmental organization dedicated to empowering women to run for elective positions, shares her vision for a more inclusive and representative leadership. With over two decades of experience in development communications, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability, George-Ogan is a force to be reckoned with in the fight for women’s rights. In this interview with MARY NNAH, she discusses her ambition to hold a key elective position, the impact of Kamala Harris’ victory on women globally, and her plans to build a network of women who can occupy key positions in government

Why are women, who make up over 51% of voters in elections, still underrepresented in government?

We were able to identify the problem that women are relegated to the background in the society due to some socio-cultural and political bias that has denied women equal rights to hold key political positions as well as some laws culturally that forbid women from involving in some activity.

But with the emergence of ElectHer,we are going to collaborate with other interest groups to make a difference. We would encourage any woman who decides to run, equipped them with the right skill and enable them to win. This is not a movement against men but a movement to give women a chance in the political climate in order to contribute their potentials in nation building.

Do you intend to create a political party, considering the major parties in terms and conditions that may not favour women to participate in certain slots?

Finance,once women have access to finance they can afford the high cost of running for electoral position. Nigeria has the highest expense for campaign and political positions. It scares those with interest,so these are some of the challenges we are going to work on and effect a change.

We would join existing parties,the major goal is getting a good number of women representation in the helm of affairs

How do you intend to achieve this, considering the age long political tradition where the women are just given the slot of women leader?

There is going to be a massive advocacy and education impacting the society, government and other relevant bodies would be our support. We are not doing it without the men’s support.

Women face so much violence during electioneering and they are under-reported in the media, 11 northern states have not domesticated the child right act,bills proposed by women suffer lash back because it is a game of numbers.

Any one who raised her hand would be given the platform, using our three major components of structured strategy to meet up what it takes.

How do you feel about Kamala Harris’ victory?

She broke a glass ceiling,at that point it was about time for america to have a woman in a key position as such,it is historical. I am very much excited about her victory,after a hundred years of democracy, she became the first woman to attain that position. I am truly glad.

What influence would Kamala Harris’ victory have on women globally as the American vice elect?

It is heartwarming as her victory has created a deep impact on women globally and raised their consciousness to realise they have bargaining power and can contest for any elective position. The biggest blow for gender equality in participation and leadership for women in government, a long-cherished goal in the feminist agenda, has been struck by this woman, who has a history of breaking the glass ceiling. Harris has shattered the second-highest glass ceiling in the oldest democracy in the world.

Does it hold any hope for women in national leadership in Nigeria?

I believe we will,once women are empowered with the right tools. There is a prominence of young women who would steer and sustain this movement as it emerged. Kamala got the support of women at every point. We are going to mobilise women at the grassroots, empower them according to their peculiar needs, as the communities vary, so do their needs.

The strides that the country is taking to become more inclusive and equal give me the utmost hope for the future of Nigerian women. The happiness that I felt for her victory, during the American presidential election of Americans.

Harris’s strength and intelligence inspire me to become the best version of myself. Her efforts to put the best interests of the people first are remarkable.

Harris is graced with the knowledge that due to her being the first female vice president, she has become a role model to women of every age; from the young school-age girls who are now able to see someone who looks like them in a high ranking position of government, to women in the political field who received a boost of motivation that they can achieve anything they put their mind to.

How do you intend to build a political network of women who can occupy key positions at state and federal level?

To build a network of women for key positions, we’ll focus on a Four E approach: engaging women, addressing socio-cultural issues, navigating religious systems, and working within existing structures. We recognize the significant gap in women’s representation and aim to bridge it through education, finance, and practical skills training. Our ElectHer Academy will provide training on constitutional rights, online management, and leadership skills. We’ve launched a platform for women to express interest in running for office, free from party godfathers’ influence. Our program, targeting women aged 25-45, will incubate future lawmakers and focus on four legislative components. Participants will develop projects for their constituencies, engaging with grassroots communities. By empowering women, we can create a more inclusive and representative leadership.

What inspired your decision to set up the platform “ElectHer”

It is very simple, I think in 2017, I wanted to run for an elective position. It has been my lifelong ambition to go into politics, but the system we have does not encourage one. Several questions arose in my mind, and it was like where do I go, and How do I start? I wanted to ensure that the next female’s dream and ambition of pursuing a political goal did not die,which is how the platform was created.

Tell us about the organisation, ElectHer?

This is an initiative to burn out the political need in our society and the political space. Although we are non-partisan, we understand the role of women in nation-building and the way women are marginalised in government.

It is very important to understand our journey so far, and we intend to have a change in 2023. The End SARS originator may be a man, but we saw how women drove the campaign. A lot has happened this year, with the End SARS campaign, nobody is questioning the competency of women anymore because the End SARS protest was an expose to women’s capacity of playing an active role in nation building.

It is a game of numbers, and we want an equal representation of the female folks. The policy here must favour women.

Women need political advancement, they no longer want the position of women leader, where they are in charge of food and aso ebi. The government must formulate policies that represent women in a good light.

There are gaps in the spaces, but our focus is on dealing with the barriers women face.

The child right act has not been domesticated in 11 northern states because the women’s decimal is low. Even if their governor has the political will he won’t be able to make a change due to the obstacles.

How has the journey been so far?

It’s been quite challenging, bringing political issues to young women, when it is not fashion, make up and other things that are in vogue, which normally draw the attention of women or their interest.

Despite the challenge, I summoned the courage along with the co-founder of ElectHer, Ibijoke Faborode, to set the ball rolling. We swung into action and within seven months of establishing the organisation, had secured a grant of $100,000 and 10,000 followers on all our social media platforms.

What lessons has life taught you?

A few things, firstly, that people matter. And I have dedicated my life to service for humanity. I serve people so they can have a better livelihood. I have seen a lot of values in life, and I uphold them to make me a better person and impact life generally.

Would you say your childhood prepared you in any way for this call?

Yes, it did a whole lot. My parents were public servants. My father was in the military, an air force personnel, and my mother was a teacher; they both served Nigeria for 35 years. Growing up, I watched my father wear the same uniform every day for 35 years. It caught my fancy, service is in my DNA, I understand that there is only so much you can earn as a teacher and being in the military as well. I saw my father wear the same uniform every day, so I became content and didn’t mind the same clothes. It made me a little conservative, it inspired contentment in me. Life cannot be that hard, but a variety of wardrobes.