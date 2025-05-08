  • Thursday, 8th May, 2025

Tinubu Embarks On One-day Working Visit To Anambra 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu will depart the nation’s capital, Abuja, Thursday (today) for Awka, Anambra State, on a one-day working visit.

While in Awka, President Tinubu, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, will inaugurate some infrastructural projects executed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy, located within Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, is among the projects slated for inauguration by the president.

He will also inaugurate the Solution Fun City, which houses the Anambra Country Club, a Family Fun House, a Water Park, and an Amusement Park.

President Tinubu will inaugurate the Government House Mini City and Anambra Tower of Light and unveil the Monument of the Statues of (Five) Anambra Heroes.

The governor will host a grand reception in honour of the president to round off the visit.

President Tinubu is due back in Abuja later Thursday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.