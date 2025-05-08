Tinubu Embarks On One-day Working Visit To Anambra 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart the nation’s capital, Abuja, Thursday (today) for Awka, Anambra State, on a one-day working visit.

While in Awka, President Tinubu, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, will inaugurate some infrastructural projects executed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy, located within Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, is among the projects slated for inauguration by the president.

He will also inaugurate the Solution Fun City, which houses the Anambra Country Club, a Family Fun House, a Water Park, and an Amusement Park.

President Tinubu will inaugurate the Government House Mini City and Anambra Tower of Light and unveil the Monument of the Statues of (Five) Anambra Heroes.

The governor will host a grand reception in honour of the president to round off the visit.

President Tinubu is due back in Abuja later Thursday.