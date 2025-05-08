Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass to Grace NIESV Conference Today

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Prominent Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, are expected to grace the opening ceremony of the 55th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) today in Abuja.

During the programme which formally kicked off on Monday, the Nigerian president, the organisation said yesterday, shall be conferred with the honour of the Grand Patron of the Institution.

President of the group, Victor Alonge, told journalists that also expected the Guest Speaker on the occasion will be the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zaccheaus Adedeji.

“We shall be having President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Special Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony on Thursday, during which he shall be conferred with the honour of the Grand Patron of the Institution. The constitution of our institution gives room for the conferment of Grand Patron on the President, and State Governors as Patrons.

“Senate President, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, and Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives will be Guests of Honour, while the Guest Speaker is Dr Zaccheaus Adedeji, Special Adviser to the President on Revenue & Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

“Top government officials at the federal and state levels, captains of industries and stakeholders in the real estate sector are also expected to attend the conference,” Alonge added.

At the end of the conference, he stated that the institution would avail the government and policy makers of its resolutions, actionable solutions and suggestions to enable them come up with policy thrusts that would enhance national development.

“We shall also make the document available to relevant stakeholders for the purpose of using the conclusions for re-appraisal and aligning of real estate practices, strategies and operations with the best global practices,” he added.

According to Alonge, it will also provide a platform for NIESV members across the globe, stakeholders in the real estate industry, government functionaries and policy makers, operators and regulators of the real estate practice and members of the academia to brainstorm on strategic issues of national importance.

He noted that the theme reflects a strategic push to position real estate as a driver of economic growth and social transformation and addresses pressing and critical issues affecting the real estate sector in Nigeria, including fragmented taxation, limited access to real estate financing, and the urgent need for institutional reform.

“This conference has been strategically designed to transcend our accustomed trajectory, in that it shall identify and explore grounds for the real estate industry’s transformation, opportunities to thrive maximally, and ultimately enhance government revenue through taxation.

“More emphasis is on innovation, with a vibrant and sustainable development in view, even as we highlight and articulate options that enhance a thriving real estate business, while adapting to the ever-changing global business landscape,” he explained.