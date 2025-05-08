SEC Begins Tech Adoption Assessment for Capital Market Operators

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun the technology adoption assessment for registered capital market operators (CMOs).

The exercise was designed to assess the adoption of advanced technologies among registered CMOs, SEC said in a circular.

“The following technology adoption survey is designed by the Commission to assess the adoption of advanced technologies among registered Capital Market Operators (CMO).

“All registered CMOs should access and complete the survey by logging in to the e-portal… with their current access credentials,” the circular stated, adding that the survey will be available for two weeks, between 5-20 May 2025.

The Commission called on all capital market operators to direct their enquiries to innovation@sec.gov.ng.

The Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama had recently urged stakeholders in the capital market to embrace innovation as a catalyst for growth, increased efficiency, heightened transparency, and resilience.

He disclosed that the SEC is aware of the new financial products and services that are emerging due to technology and is committed to adapting its regulations to address these innovations.

According to him, the Commission has a three-pronged approach to regulating innovation: safety, market deepening, and solutions to problems. This has always, and will continue to help create a more efficient and reliable capital market ecosystem.

“In the efforts to support the innovation and growth in the market, the SEC had established a programme of assessment called Regulatory Incubation to help new FinTech businesses.

“The programme allows them to operate for one year within a highly fortified and limited regulatory perimeter while the SEC develops applicable rules that address these innovative technologies.

“The incubation programme helps ensure investor protection and market stability while fostering financial technology advancements in the Nigerian Capital Market,” he said.